Birds: Now's the time to enjoy birds that are heading south

September is the month when many birds that spend winter months in the tropics migrate through our area, and this increase in numbers and variety of birds makes it one of the best months for birding.
But it’s also when bird identification is more challenging.
Many of the birds passing through hatched earlier in the year, so they won’t be sporting the more colorful plumage of the breeding season until next spring.
Females of many species are less colorful than males, and that makes them more difficult to identify, and some of the more colorful males molt breeding season feathers in exchange for some that are less obvious.
There’s an advantage to being less colorful. Bright colors are advantageous when a bird is trying to attract a mate, but less so when they might attract a predator.
Birds that are less colorful outside of the breeding season include goldfinches, magnolia warblers, chestnut-sided warblers, bay-breasted warblers, and Cape May warblers. Male scarlet tanagers are no longer scarlet, and females never were.
Another challenge for fall birding is the absence of song. Most birds employ their songs to attract mates and to inform competitors that their territory has been claimed. These are essential goals for birds driven to pass on their genes. But once the breeding season has passed, birds no longer need to pursue these aims and cease singing.
So, how does that affect fall birding?
Aside from simply enjoying birdsong, birders use these vocalizations in two ways: to help pinpoint the bird’s location, and to help identify the vocalist. Is that the song a warbler I haven’t seen in years, in which case I’ll try to track it down for a look. Or is it the ninth titmouse of the morning, in which case I won’t.
But, though fall presents additional challenges for bird identification, it also offers benefits.
Perhaps the biggest pay-off in fall birding is encountering a mixed-species flock. I found just such a flock during a visit to the Blue Ridge Parkway. It included a blue-headed vireo, red-eyed vireo, a couple of flycatchers, a summer tanager and seven species of warblers.
This flock was at one of my favorite spots, the Bluffs at mile post 243. While fall leaf color was still weeks away, lovely little jewelweed bloomed in abundance along the edges of the vast meadow, along with deep purple ironweed, the yellow tones of goldenrod, coreopsis, and sunflowers of several descriptions.
Other birds currently on the move are the tiniest of them, the hummingbirds. Many are already beginning their journey, and, as they make their way south across eastern North America, jewelweed is an important source of energy just when they need it most. Large swaths come into bloom precisely when the tiny birds are migrating.
Some hummingbirds reach their homes winter homes in Mexico, Central America, or northern South America by skirting the Gulf of Mexico, but many fly directly across the Gulf, 500 miles without stopping.
For some birders, the challenges of fall birding add to the enjoyment of nature and increase our appreciation of birds. But if the fine points of birding aren’t your cup of tea, just drink in the beauty. The subtler shades of native grasses at the Bluffs, pale greens and beige, lead the eye to distant vistas, layer after layer of mountain ridges, cobalt and azure.
Butterflies flit from one blossom to another: yellow and black tiger swallowtails, blue-black red-spotted purples, tiny orange-and-black pearl crescents, and great-spangled fritillaries.
What can be more stunning than the monarch butterfly, bright orange edged in black, on the pale purple flower of the thistle?
Fall leaf color is still weeks away along the Blue Ridge Parkway, but its splendor will arrive soon enough, along with thousands of visitors. Now’s the time to take in the riches when you can enjoy it a little more intimately.
