Birds: Well-stocked feeders can be lifesavers to birds during cold months

A couple of weeks ago, the level of sugar water in my hummingbird feeder dropped so rapidly you’d have thought is had a leak. In fact, the little birds increased their consumption dramatically. They had to so they could maintain their energy level during the unseasonably chilly spell and to increase their body fat to fuel impending migration.

Since then, sugar-water consumption has dropped to nearly nil. There may still be a few hummers that haven’t left yet, but most have headed south. I’ll continue to supply the sugar water until I’m sure there are no more stragglers. There’s no risk that the presence of food will make them stay longer than they should; hummingbirds are hard-wired to migrate.

That cold spell meant that other birds consumed more food, too. Sunflower seeds in a tubular wire-mesh feeder had to be replenished every few days to keep up with the demand.

The chilly weather was, of course, just a harbinger of things to come, and now’s the time to prepare for the birds that spend fall and winter with us, whether they are year-round residents or those that nest farther north and migrate to our area to spend the winter. The latter includes purple finches, red-breasted nuthatches and white-throated sparrows.