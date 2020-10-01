Birds: Well-stocked feeders can be lifesavers to birds during cold months

A couple of weeks ago, the level of sugar water in my hummingbird feeder dropped so rapidly you’d have thought is had a leak. In fact, the little birds increased their consumption dramatically. They had to so they could maintain their energy level during the unseasonably chilly spell and to increase their body fat to fuel impending migration.
Since then, sugar-water consumption has dropped to nearly nil. There may still be a few hummers that haven’t left yet, but most have headed south. I’ll continue to supply the sugar water until I’m sure there are no more stragglers. There’s no risk that the presence of food will make them stay longer than they should; hummingbirds are hard-wired to migrate.
That cold spell meant that other birds consumed more food, too. Sunflower seeds in a tubular wire-mesh feeder had to be replenished every few days to keep up with the demand.
The chilly weather was, of course, just a harbinger of things to come, and now’s the time to prepare for the birds that spend fall and winter with us, whether they are year-round residents or those that nest farther north and migrate to our area to spend the winter. The latter includes purple finches, red-breasted nuthatches and white-throated sparrows.
Most of the time, birds can easily find all the natural foods they need, and they don’t rely on humans. But the recent unseasonably cold weather may have posed some challenges for birds. The cold meant the birds had to work much harder to find enough food to maintain their high metabolism and meet their energy needs.
There are times that having well-stocked bird feeders is really helpful, even lifesaving. Hardly a winter goes by without at least one severe winter event that presents real hazards to birds. A heavy snow or ice storm can cover all the birds’ natural foods. It’s at these times that birds can really benefit from a well-stocked feeder.
But whether the food you offer is essential or merely supplemental, attracting birds to your feeders is entertaining, even enriching, for us humans.
It's important that feeders are stocked with food well in advance of bad weather because it can take birds many days to find a newly established source of food. You can’t expect birds to discover a newly filled feeder that stood empty over the summer months.
If you’re new to feeding birds, black oil sunflower seeds are a great way to get into the practice. With just one seed, it’s simple and easy, and there are lots of inexpensive feeders. Birds attracted to sunflower seeds include cardinals, chickadees, titmice, woodpeckers and nuthatches — a nice variety to get you started.
A mixture of seeds is good for attracting birds that feed mostly on the ground, as sparrows do. Scattering seeds on the ground can get messy, so it’s best to offer seeds on a platform. Platform feeders often have roofs that help keep seeds from getting wet from light rains and from getting covered by snow. Towhees, song sparrows, chipping sparrows, white-throated sparrows and mourning doves can be attracted with seed mixes offered in this way.
The variety of birds attracted to your feeders contributes greatly to the enjoyment, and offering suet is a good way to increase the variety. Downy woodpeckers, red-bellied woodpeckers, white-breasted nuthatches and brown-headed nuthatches can all be attracted to sunflower seeds. But they really like suet, too. And suet is essential for attracting a few other birds that don’t eat seeds. Pine warblers, yellow-rumped warblers, bluebirds and Carolina wrens, occasionally even a ruby-crowned kinglet, will reward your efforts to provide this food source.
Squirrels like suet too, and they can be quite a nuisance, plowing through a cake of suet in no time. If they become a problem, an easy solution is to provide suet seasoned with red pepper. Most birds will eat this suet without hesitation, but squirrels will reject it.
Beware of the seed mixes offered by supermarkets and big box stores. These often include a high proportion of seeds that birds won’t eat. Check the ingredients and avoid mixes that include red millet and milo. But birds will eat white millet as well as cracked corn, peanuts, sunflower seeds and safflower.
We humans don’t like moldy food, and birds don’t, either. Sanitation is important to birds just as it is to us. So, it’s important to get rid of old seeds that have been in storage since last winter.
And water is just as essential to birds as it is to people. Bird baths come in many shapes, sizes and costs, but most of the birds that come to your feeder prefer very shallow water. Be sure to change the water frequently and wash the birdbath.
Severe winter storms can jeopardize the water sources of birds as well as the food, so it’s important to dump the water if it freezes, and replenish. Most stores that have good bird-feeding supplies usually offer water warmers as well. These are simple electric devices that are placed in the birds’ water and heat it just enough to prevent freezing.
COVID-19 got you feeling cabin fever before winter even hits? Put up a feeder or two and invite birds to dinner. You’ll be communing with nature just a little from the comfort of your home.
If you have a birding question or story idea, write to Bird’s-Eye View in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101, or send an email to birding@wsjournal.com. Please type “birds” in the subject line.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!