Blooms and produce usually reserved for fair exhibits used in different ways this year

I have long been an attendee of local fairs, and was, of course, disappointed to learn that Winston-Salem's Carolina Classic Fair would be canceled because of COVID-19. I quickly came to grips that the fried Oreos, Ferris wheel rides and excitement of the demolition derby would all just have to wait a year.
However, I think what I'll miss most about this year's fair are the beautiful botanical exhibits on display inside the fairground's home and garden and agriculture buildings. I relish walking the aisles of rose sprays, woody stems, huge pumpkins and tropical plants. I am consistently impressed with how gardeners can select simple elements from their landscapes and present them in such artistic forms. It is often in this way that gardeners can communicate to the public how intrinsically perfect nature can be.
Although the Carolina Classic Fair held a drive-thru food event, most all other in-person traditional fair events were canceled. Virtual exhibits are accessible on the fair's website, but it's just not the same as seeing all the exhibits in person. So I thought it might be interesting to reach out to a couple of regular fair exhibitors and see how this has effected their normal October routine.
Jimmy and Denise Speas have for years entered their roses, dahlias and zinnias into competitive exhibition at the (former) Dixie Classic Fair. I interviewed them back in 2018 about their bountiful dahlia garden, the same year they were featured in Our State Magazine about their state fair entries.
Without an outlet for exhibiting, the Speas have taken a different approach to harvesting their flowers this year. They have turned their floral bounty into a fruitful endeavor, as they've been selling their flowers to a local florist.
“I've found another way to use our dahlias, roses, celosia, ageratum and helianthus maximilian for others to see,” Jimmy Speas said. “I'm selling them to two local florists and planning how to grow more next year.”
“I'm moving my roses to the middle beds of my vegetable garden and planting my five rose beds with more dahlias, zinnias, calla lilies and other cut flowers. Denise loves it because there is a lot less work than exhibiting flowers in the fairs, and I can make money with them from May to frost.”
Harvey and Susan Moser, local farmers from King, often exhibit their produce at local fairs. They both agreed that they miss the fair this year, which, for years, has been an autumn tradition for them.
“We normally hold off on our best quality stuff for the fair because of the stiff competition we get there,” said Harvey Moser. “You have to be on your toes to try to compete with them.”
But it isn't just about the lost sense of friendly competition that the Mosers miss. It's the new and old friendships that the fair generates.
“It's just like a big family,” Harvey said. “You become friends with people and you enjoy seeing them once a year, because they live in another place.”
Although fair exhibiting isn't something that all gardeners participate in, it's important that we're cognizant of the beauty that we have cultivated. October is a great time to take a look at your outdoor surroundings and realize the perfection found in a single stem of a shrub or the last harvest of eggplant. Perhaps we can all find ways to take our potential fair entries into our own homes and the homes of others?
For example, last weekend, my husband and I did a thorough harvest and clean up of our vegetable garden. We pulled out all of our peppers, okra, eggplant, basil, cosmos and zinnias. When the day was done, we came away with baskets full of yellow, green and red hot peppers, multiple bouquets of flowers, over-sized pods for drying and an array of fresh cut herbs.
Lately, while walking through woodland trails and my own backyard, I've thought a lot about fair exhibits. My callicarpa is magnificent right now, covered from tip to tip in clusters of purple berries. Sasanqua camellia stems are in full bud — some at that magical moment where color is visible but inconclusive. Golden rod, asters and fountain grasses are in full glory in my backyard — each spray and plume a model of perfection.
So what did we do with all this bounty? We gave away peppers to as many neighbors as we could. We sent a bouquet of flowers to a family member. We made an amazing curry dish with the basil and eggplant. We shared and we savored. And although I've never considered entering anything at the fair, this season has opened my eyes to the potential of most everything I normally grow.
With so much confusion and disappointment consuming this year, cultivating botanical beauty is something that has largely stayed within our control. And even though we can't participate in and enjoy fair exhibits this year, we can adapt and plan for 2021, savoring the wonder from our own gardens.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with "gardening" in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
