Blue Ridge Parkway offers look at birds and more

One of the many treasures of our North Carolina mountains and the Blue Ridge Parkway is the Blue Ridge Music Center where live performances of traditional music can be enjoyed in a beautiful outdoor setting.
Less well-known are the trails that lead through forests and fields just a stone’s throw from the Center.
I left Winston-Salem at 6 a.m. to make the hour and a quarter drive and still arrive before the sun got too high in the sky. If you combine High Meadow Trail with Fisher Peak Trail, you wind up with a nice trek of nearly 4 miles.
From the trail head, I hiked a well-maintained trail through high grasses, then entered the forest.
Big stands of waist-high ferns shade deep beds of decaying leaves that have collected there for decades, forming a rich humus that nourishes the many species of mushrooms as well as trees, forbs and ferns. Bring a handful to your face, and you’ll breathe in the fragrance of antiquity.
The first birds of the morning were red-eyed vireos singing their simple nondescript songs from the treetops.
The trail passed through an impenetrable tangle of mountain laurels and rhododendrons where a hooded warbler sang “weeta-weeta-weeteo.”
Part of the trail passes through a stand of ancient pine trees where a carpet of needles cushions footfalls, so quiet that I happened on a deer too close for its comfort. It snorted an indignant note, then bounded away, white tail waving a fare-thee-well.
A black-and-white warbler, streaked like a zebra, crept like a nuthatch, head-first down the corrugated trunk of a chestnut oak.
The ovenbird is common in these woods. While it’s a warbler, it could almost pass as a thrush in appearance, with its olive back, heavily marked breast and eye-ring. It forages like a thrush, too, kicking backwards with both feet to uncover bugs or worms hiding in the leaf litter. But its similarity to thrush stops with its appearance. Instead of a thrush’s ethereal, flute-like song, the ovenbird belts out an increasingly strident two-syllables, uttered several times and with increasing volume as if demanding attention.
A spring trickles across the path, feeding a clear stream that tumbles over time-worn cobbles. Now 3 miles into the hike, the air had warmed so that a hand dipped into the water brought a welcome cooling. Fisher Peak reaches an elevation of nearly 3,300 feet, and the cooling effect of that height is welcome on a summer day. The trails are on 1,800 acres of land protected through a conservation easement negotiated by Piedmont Land Conservancy.
Finally, the path opened onto the meadow and a different suite of plants and birds. A common yellowthroat sang from a briar-patch while field sparrows gave voice to their pretty little tune from the tall grasses.
Extend your hike past noon and you might hear distant strains of fiddle and guitar music mingling with birdsong. The music center offers Midday Mountain Music free of charge from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday each week, and sitting in for a listen is a great way to chill out and enjoy traditional mountain music after your hike.
The music center also offers Saturday evening events throughout the summer months. Admission fees vary for these events.
You can find the Blue Ridge Music Center at the Blue Ridge Parkway’s milepost 213. It’s in Surry County, nearly on the North Carolina/Virginia state line, and just 10 miles from Galax, Va.
The trailhead can be reached by driving to the music center’s gate, then take a right turn on the gravel road for about a mile to a broad parking area.
