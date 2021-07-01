Blue Ridge Parkway offers look at birds and more

A black-and-white warbler, streaked like a zebra, crept like a nuthatch, head-first down the corrugated trunk of a chestnut oak.

The ovenbird is common in these woods. While it’s a warbler, it could almost pass as a thrush in appearance, with its olive back, heavily marked breast and eye-ring. It forages like a thrush, too, kicking backwards with both feet to uncover bugs or worms hiding in the leaf litter. But its similarity to thrush stops with its appearance. Instead of a thrush’s ethereal, flute-like song, the ovenbird belts out an increasingly strident two-syllables, uttered several times and with increasing volume as if demanding attention.

A spring trickles across the path, feeding a clear stream that tumbles over time-worn cobbles. Now 3 miles into the hike, the air had warmed so that a hand dipped into the water brought a welcome cooling. Fisher Peak reaches an elevation of nearly 3,300 feet, and the cooling effect of that height is welcome on a summer day. The trails are on 1,800 acres of land protected through a conservation easement negotiated by Piedmont Land Conservancy.

Finally, the path opened onto the meadow and a different suite of plants and birds. A common yellowthroat sang from a briar-patch while field sparrows gave voice to their pretty little tune from the tall grasses.