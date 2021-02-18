Candles a decor favorite for light, scent, mood

If a candle is burning in a dark room, we don't see the darkness, we see the light. Perhaps that's why candles have become such a popular decor element over the course of the pandemic.

Little lights you can place anywhere, candles can make a room feel cozy and welcoming.

Decorating with candles

New York designer Glenn Gissler says candles have been in his personal and professional styling wheelhouse for years. He's got dozens of votive holders and a stockpile of candle refills, and sets out the diminutive flames for quiet evenings at home these days, and larger gatherings in non-pandemic times.

"I've used candles on every stair tread in my duplex apartment, and in windows to provide illumination where we don't normally see it," he says. "I set the candles as singles, triples and long lines across a fireplace mantle. And for a wedding party some years ago, I ran 300 votives to direct party-goers to where the party was, setting an immediate festive tone."

Gissler has a home in rural Connecticut where he spent the holidays. "I used no lights, only candles," he says. He set them up along the top of mullioned windows, where their reflection added seasonal sparkle.