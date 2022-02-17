Carex are grass-like plants that can be used in a variety of landscapes

A good handful of plants out there are often overlooked and under appreciated. They’re seen and used as fillers, seemingly grown to just take up space in designed landscapes. But I think it’s important that at least one of these plants gets its day in the sun (or shade, depending on the species).
Sedges are the plant I want to highlight, which reside in the genus Carex. Sedge and Carex are often used interchangeably, although not all sedges are Carex. My preferred nomenclature is Carex, but I call them sedges from time to time, too. It’s all a matter of preference, of course.
Carex are grass-like plants that can be used in a variety of landscape applications. They are perhaps one of the best and most versatile plants, capable of harnessing erosion, benefiting local wildlife and lighting up shady nooks in the garden. Carex has a wide range of species and cultivars, each with its own set of skills to enhance our gardens.
Although Carex may look similar to grasses, there are many differences. Most notable is their cool season growing period, as Carex actively grow and bloom during the cooler months of spring and fall. Hoffman Nursery (a regional commercial grower of grasses and sedges) says of Carex on its website, “Distinctive inflorescences, fused sheaths and inconspicuous nodes also set them apart from true grasses and rushes.”
Many commonly-grown sedges are native to North America, with others native to Asia and New Zealand. Depending on the species, there are numerous functions Carex can serve in our gardens. I want to highlight just a few of these functions, and how these sedges can prove their worth as workhorses in the landscape.
First, let’s talk about how Carex can be used in green infrastructure projects. These kinds of projects include rain gardens, vegetated swales and bioswales, all of which help to manage stormwater. Plenty of species of Carex work perfectly in these areas, many of which are native to the Eastern US.
My top two choices of green infrastructure sedges are Cherokee sedge (Carex cherokeensis) and Palm sedge (Carex muskingumensis). Cherokee sedge is native to the Southeast and grows to about 18 inches tall. It has a wonderful, fine foliage that forms a tidy mound. Once rooted, Cherokee sedge can take the brunt of stormwater, helping to slow water down and ease it into the watershed.
Palm sedge is an attractive Carex, which, as the name suggests, has frilly palm-like foliage. It flowers a little later than Cherokee sedge, sending up dark seed heads in late spring. Palm sedge is also a champion in the shade, as it will grow just as well in filtered sunlight as it does with half-day sun.
I’ve had a lot of experience with these two in my own yard. Several years ago, I helped plan and install a vegetated swale in my own backyard. This project was in direct response to the influx of stormwater that would occur during periods of heavy rain, which would create a raging creek through the low spot of my lawn.
My swale is heavily planted with Carex, mainly because of the plant’s ability to root quickly, root deeply, thrive in shade, filter pollutants and tolerate the moisture extremes of this area. Other Carex I’ve got planted in this swale include creek sedge, fringed sedge, lurid sedge and fox sedge.
Carex can also function as a shady groundcover or lawn alternative. We’ve all probably got at least one spot in our garden that is too shady for grass, but demands something a little more special than mulch. That’s where Carex can come in and save the day.
Some species that will work for shady lawn alternatives are Appalachian sedge, grassland sedge, Pennsylvania sedge, rosy sedge and Texas sedge. All but one of these are native to the U.S., so they naturalize well to a wide variety of soils.
Many sedges function well as attractive additions for pots and planters. A species that has taken off in the past few years is Carex oshimensis, with a series called EverColor. The EverColor series includes several fine-textured cultivars in various colors and variegations. ‘Everillo,’ for example, has bright lime-yellow foliage that looks amazing in a tall planter — its leaves sweeping down like delicate strands of hair.
‘Everest’ is another cultivar in this series. It has a white-green variegation. ‘Eversheen’ is similar but with a yellow-green pattern. Both make excellent ground covers for part-shade areas or as additions to patio pots.
If you need another reason to plant more sedges, consider the local ecosystem. Many of our native Carex are pollinator-friendly and support native wildlife. Pennsylvania, tussock, seersucker and fox sedges all serve as pollen sources and larval hosts for pollinators.
Because Carex are cool-season plants, knowing when to prune and maintain them is key. Depending on where and how they’re planted in your garden, you may chose not to cut them back. But from time to time, they can all use a little TLC. Shannon Currey, Marketing Director for Hoffman Nursery, offered some advice for pruning Carex.
“All species in genus Carex are cool season plants, so their active growth periods are early spring and fall when air and soil temperatures are cooler,” Currey said. “If you want to cut them back because they’re looking tired or untidy, you want to catch them before or just as they start an active growth period. That means late winter before their first flush of spring growth or late summer. Try to catch them early enough that you don’t cut off the growing tips.”
With that being said, now is the best time to prune your Carex. With a few warm days, I’ve already started to see some new growth pushing out of my Carex oshimensis, so don’t delay.
In my home garden, I’ve used Carex in all these functions. Planted en masse in my vegetated swale, used as a groundcover in a shady perennial bed and as standalone plants in my backyard urns, I’ve found that there’s just no beating the toughness of these grass-like plants. Make sure not to overlook this underutilized, lush plant.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.