Carex are grass-like plants that can be used in a variety of landscapes

I’ve had a lot of experience with these two in my own yard. Several years ago, I helped plan and install a vegetated swale in my own backyard. This project was in direct response to the influx of stormwater that would occur during periods of heavy rain, which would create a raging creek through the low spot of my lawn.

My swale is heavily planted with Carex, mainly because of the plant’s ability to root quickly, root deeply, thrive in shade, filter pollutants and tolerate the moisture extremes of this area. Other Carex I’ve got planted in this swale include creek sedge, fringed sedge, lurid sedge and fox sedge.

Carex can also function as a shady groundcover or lawn alternative. We’ve all probably got at least one spot in our garden that is too shady for grass, but demands something a little more special than mulch. That’s where Carex can come in and save the day.

Some species that will work for shady lawn alternatives are Appalachian sedge, grassland sedge, Pennsylvania sedge, rosy sedge and Texas sedge. All but one of these are native to the U.S., so they naturalize well to a wide variety of soils.