Central Carolina Dahlia Society is the newest dahlia group in the area

The formation of the CCDS comes at a good time, as dahlia growers are gathering new varieties and getting prepared to plant their tubers in May.

In late March, Speas dug about 50 varieties of dahlia tubers with plans to divide and sell them. Once dug, he washed them off and let them dry outside for two days. A week later he divided them, sold the tubers and offered advice and growing tips for new and seasoned dahlia growers.

Speas has years of experience growing dahlias and has exhibited dahlias with his wife, Denise, at local and state fairs. His methods are very successful, and he’s honed his growing techniques over the years. He explained that some dahlia growers dig their tubers in late fall, and some chose to wait until early spring.

“Some of our members dig and some do not dig before winter,” Speas said. “If dug, they need to be stored above freezing and placed in a packing material, such as vermiculite or wood shavings. In this area, we tend to have more damage when the weather is wet in early spring, causing the tubers to rot. Most of us who leave the tubers in the ground usually dig them from late February to early April.”