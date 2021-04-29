Central Carolina Dahlia Society is the newest dahlia group in the area

Over the years, I’ve met many gardeners who have honed their green thumbs by specializing in certain crops or plants. From home orchid enthusiasts to rose exhibitors and tomato purveyors, some people are driven to grow the very best of what they love.
Dahlia growers are no different, going to great lengths to procure a diverse selection of tubers and blooms. Many dahlia growers in the Piedmont Triad area are members of Carolinas Dahlia Society, which is based in the Linville area. Carolinas Dahlia Society serves all of North Carolina and South Carolina, which is a lot of real estate.
For local gardeners, this has meant traveling several hours to attend meetings and events with the group, which isn’t always easy or convenient. Not to mention that the growing conditions vary between the cooler climate of the mountains and the heat and humidity of the Piedmont.
“The Carolina(s) Dahlia Society meets in the Haywood, Avery, Jackson, Buncombe and Henderson counties area, which is two to three hours or more from Winston-Salem,” said dahlia grower Jimmy Speas of Clemmons. “Dahlia growers from this area were not interested in traveling five to six hours round trip for a two hour meeting.”
A good solution to the problem is in the works, as a new chapter of the dahlia society is being formed. Spearheaded by Speas, the society will be called the Central Carolina Dahlia Society (CCDS). This new chapter will be a participating society of the American Dahlia Society, as at least 10 members will be members of the parent organization (which is required for affiliation).
The CCDS has had three preliminary planning meetings so far, during which they discussed the name, meeting days, membership dues, programs and officers. Basically, all the legwork necessary to become an official participating society member is in the works and should be finalized by mid-summer. The first official meeting of the CCDS is planned for July 10.
Dahlia growers who have already shown interest in becoming members of the CCDS are scattered across the Piedmont, including Hickory, Matthews, Walnut Cove and King. Dahlia growers in Wilmington have recently expressed interest in forming an Eastern North Carolina chapter but aren’t actively organizing a chapter yet.
The CCDS will meet monthly at the Home and Garden Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Most meetings will take place on the third Saturday of each month, from 1 to 3 p.m. They also plan to have a virtual option for meetings as well, for those unable to attend in person. Committed members are encouraging other gardeners to join the CCDS, to expand resources and knowledge of dahlia cultivation.
“We are hoping to draw people that are on all levels of dahlia expertise,” said CCDS member Glad Douse, “from beginners who love looking at dahlias but have never grown them before, to people who are professional dahlia farmers. Having all those people gather together to share knowledge and benefit each other is quite exciting!”
The formation of the CCDS comes at a good time, as dahlia growers are gathering new varieties and getting prepared to plant their tubers in May.
In late March, Speas dug about 50 varieties of dahlia tubers with plans to divide and sell them. Once dug, he washed them off and let them dry outside for two days. A week later he divided them, sold the tubers and offered advice and growing tips for new and seasoned dahlia growers.
Speas has years of experience growing dahlias and has exhibited dahlias with his wife, Denise, at local and state fairs. His methods are very successful, and he’s honed his growing techniques over the years. He explained that some dahlia growers dig their tubers in late fall, and some chose to wait until early spring.
“Some of our members dig and some do not dig before winter,” Speas said. “If dug, they need to be stored above freezing and placed in a packing material, such as vermiculite or wood shavings. In this area, we tend to have more damage when the weather is wet in early spring, causing the tubers to rot. Most of us who leave the tubers in the ground usually dig them from late February to early April.”
For those who’ve never planted dahlias, they are born from a tuber, which looks similar to a potato. The tuber will sprout eyes, which is what will grow to produce buds and blooms. When dividing tubers, growers look for viable eyes, which indicate how many divisions they can get.
May is the best time to plant dahlias in the ground in our area. To get a head start, tubers can be potted before going into the ground, and then transplanted into the garden. Speas recommends planting no deeper than 6 inches in a hole amended with a cup of bone meal. To avoid the chance of rot, do not water until they start to grow. After that, dahlias thrive with regular watering.
“They love water throughout the growing season and very little fertilizer,” Speas said. “I fertilize with 5-10-10 about four to six weeks after I plant them and again in six weeks. Other than that, they only get liquid fertilizer every couple of weeks.”
Dahlias are readily available right now — you can find them at garden centers, you can mail order them through companies such as Swan Island Dahlias, or you can find a grower offering divisions for sale. Coming up, there are several opportunities.
Winston-Salem dahlia grower Richard Deheck will be selling tubers and potted dahlias from 8 a.m. to noon May 1 at 4100 Shattalon Drive. For more information, call 336-413-7685.
The Carolinas Dahlia Society will host a tuber sale on May 8 at Haywood County Extension Building in Waynesville. For more information, visit carolinasdahliasociety.org.
Lisa Lemons, a dahlia grower from Catawba County will be selling potted dahlias on May 15. For more information, email her at llemons3@gmail.com.
If you’re interested in becoming a member of the Central Carolina Dahlia Society, email Jimmy Speas at centralcarolinadahliasociety@gmail.com.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.