Christmas gifts for birds and birders

Online shopping has its advantages, but its advent has taken a toll on local businesses, and even franchises, and many of these shopkeepers have learned to be creative in how they court their clientele.

Wright’s Birding Center at 3906 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, is owned and operated by Sarah and Nathan Gatto. You can shop their extensive variety of bird products at their website, www.wrightsbirdingcenter.com and pick them up in the store, or get them delivered free for orders of $25 or more within 15 miles of the shop. Drive-up service is available or you can shop the traditional way — in the store. Just wear a mask, please.

Forgot to bring a mask? Wrights will sell you one — bird-themed, of course. They even have bird-themed socks — perfect stocking stuffers.

Jigsaw puzzles with bird art can be a great way for parents and kids or grandparents and grandkids to enjoy each other’s company during the holidays. Wright’s carries these as well as America’s Favorite Birds adult coloring books, another way to enjoy intergenerational time together.

Heidi Bublitz at Wild Birds Unlimited, 568 Hanes Mall Blvd., says that the store's cranberry wreath is a hot seller. Maybe that’s because it contains red peppers to repel squirrels. WBU also carries seed critters in the shapes of raccoons, squirrels and owls.