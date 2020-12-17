Christmas tree decorations weren't popular until 1830s

Q: I have a vase with a mark on the bottom that is a crown with the word "Royal" above it. The initials "JM" are in script in a crest below the crown, and "1755" is below the initials. The word "Bonn" is below that with a worn-out mark that ends in "AN." Who made the vase?

A: Royal Bonn is the 19th- and 20th-century trade name used by Franz Anton Mehlem, who had a pottery factory in Bonn, Germany, from 1836 to 1931. Porcelain and earthenware were made. Royal Bonn also made cases for Ansonia clocks. The factory was purchased by Villeroy & Boch in 1921 and closed in 1931. Many marks were used, most including the name Bonn, the initials FM (not JM) and a crown.

A: In the late 1800s and early 1900s, large milk cans like this were used by dairy farmers to haul milk to the dairy or to deliver it directly to their customers on horse-drawn carts. Use of the cans declined by the 1930s when refrigerated trucks were used to transport milk from farm to dairy. Gail Borden Jr. patented a method for condensing milk in 1856. He wasn't successful producing it until he partnered with Jeremiah Milbank and founded the New York Condensed Milk Co. in 1861. The company's first plant was in Wassaic, New York, and the company name was changed to Borden Co. in 1919. When a dairy closed or modernized, the old cans were sold in antiques shops. Old milk cans can be used to hold large plants, or you can add a cushion to the top and use it as a stool. Most cans sell for about $25. Those that are painted sell for a little more.