Cobblestone Children's program to connect kids with food and gardening

Growing up, my family always grew a large vegetable garden and preserved most everything that was harvested. Because I was always around it and involved in the gardening process, I don’t think I ever had to be taught where my food came from. As an adult, I feel fortunate that I was able to discover this homegrown food web as a kid, as I think it made me more aware and invested in what I ate.

Not all kids are exposed to gardening the way I was. That can easily cause a disconnect between fresh food and how it ends up on the table. Knowing where our food comes from, how it grows and how to use it to nourish our bodies is an invaluable life lesson — a lesson so many people are striving to teach.

The folks at Winston-Salem’s Cobblestone Farmers Market fully recognize the importance of educating children about food, gardening and local food communities, a lesson they’ll soon be incorporating into their weekly markets. Starting May 25, Cobblestone is launching a new program called Cobblestone Farmers Market (CFM) Seedlings, which will connect kids with food and gardening in layered ways.

“We were inspired by other markets that were doing it,” said Salem Neff, Cobblestone co-founder. “Ideally, if kids want to come to market more and more, it gives their parents more opportunities to shop. At markets where we’ve observed how children’s programs go, it becomes a weekly tradition where they come and do that together.”

Leading the efforts for CFM Seedlings are Paige Kwiatek, assistant program coordinator and Ariana Ayuso, market manager. They have planned a whole summer’s worth of partner programs, in-house activities and fun demos to engage kids of all ages. CFM Seedlings was made possible, largely in part to a grant awarded to the market last year that helped create a position for Kwiatek.

“We got a big USDA grant last fall, it’s called a Farmers Market Promotion Program Grant,” Neff said. “Part of that grant is what’s allowing us to be able to hire Paige and to do more to promote market attendance.”

Getting market attendance back to pre-pandemic levels is part of the grant’s purpose. Of course, a large part of that attendance includes customers shopping for fresh produce and value-add products. But it also includes children, a young new crew and audience of market attendees. So getting kids excited about the mission of CFM is a huge goal.

“Most kids are interested in eating healthy food if they cook the healthy food,” Kwiatek said. “Same thing with growing it. I think that if you give them a bit of freedom to learn how to grow and cook food, that they’ll be more excited about it.”

Some of CFM Seedlings’ programs include cooking demonstrations. Drawing on what’s in season and what vendors have brought to market, these cooking demos will allow kids to test their culinary skills on site.

“We have someone who partners with us who does a lot of food programming,” Kwiatek said. “He’s going to do a salsa making day with the kids, and we’re gonna use tomatoes from market and teach them how to make some salsa. Campus kitchen does a lot of kids cooking demos, so they’re gonna do something, too.”

CFM Seedling activities are planned for each Wednesday market from late May to early August. This schedule takes summer break into consideration, when kids have more free time to come to market with their families.

Also planned are gardening workshops, food-focused scavenger hunts, games, book readings, a book fair, farmer conversations and arts and crafts. May 25 will kick off the program and will feature a gardening activity focused (appropriately) on seeds.

“The first one is going to be a seed demo, which is gonna be really fun,” Kwiatek said. “Terranova (Farm) is gonna come out and do seed balls for the kids. They’re gonna make their own soil and clay mixtures with seeds, all different types of flowers. And then they’ll plant them in cupcake liners, and they can bring them home and plant them.”

Kwiatek described each week’s activities as rolling programs, so there’s not necessarily a start time for each week. A booth will be set up for kids, and they can participate anytime during Wednesday market hours from 4 to 6 p.m.

CFM Seedlings will also offer in-house sessions that will be led by market staff.

“Our first activity put on by the market is a food critic activity,” Kwiatek said. “Kids are gonna come out and taste different vegetables and fruits from the market, and they can rate them. It’s to get kids interested in trying new things. They may learn that they like a vegetable they didn’t know about. It’s just a very light way of introducing them to the food system here in Winston and what it means to eat healthy food.”

Cobblestone staff members recognize the passion their vendors have for what they do and what they bring to market. Although being a farmer and producer is hard work, it also comes with the satisfaction of providing slow food to the local community. And kids, of course, are at the heart of it all.

“The vendors who do Wednesday market, especially, are so community-oriented, and they want to share what they have with the kids,” Neff said. “We definitely want them (the kids) to interact with the vendors.”

Cobblestone Farmers Market Seedlings program will be at each midweek market on Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. Cobblestone is at 1007 Marshall St. SW, Winston-Salem. The children’s programs will run May 25 to Aug. 10.

For more information or to sign up for their weekly newsletter, to go thecobblestonefarmersmarket.com and click Weekly Happenings.

