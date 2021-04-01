Cobblestone Farmers Market promotes 'Grow Your Own' edible plants

“On April 3rd (full season) opening day, this will be Grow Your Own on this side, so that people can really go to kind-of a garden center,” said Norfleet-Neff.

There is much more to gardening than just planting and walking away — which is why Grow Your Own is focused on getting all the available resources to customers. From locally-produced compost to soil sampling, the goal is to set new gardeners up for success.

“We’d like to have it be a bit more 360 with getting plants in the spring and having more information about seed saving,” said Salem Neff, Cobblestone co-founder and adviser. “We’ll probably take a break in the summer, but the idea is to also have (Grow Your Own) in the fall. Something that people are interested in, is to also have some education pieces around seed saving and bring that into the market.”

The more we source our food locally, the more we learn what we like. If a person consistently buys ‘Black Krim’ heirloom tomatoes from the market, it’s probably true she would want to try her hand planting a seedling of the same variety. Grow Your Own connects the taste buds to the plant, the fruit and the grower. Full circle.