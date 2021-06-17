Coin-operated scales used to stand on street corners

Most of us diet and check our weight, but the days of tall scales sitting on a street corner waiting for someone to put a penny in the slot and step on the scale are almost gone.

It was during the 1920s and ‘30s that coin-operated scales were important. The first coin scales were made in Germany in 1885, and by 1889, the National Scale Company was manufacturing in the United States. In 1929, Peerless Scale Company, the largest in the U.S., was worth over $50 million (much more if you think in terms of 2021 dollars).

The pennies were enough. A scale in a good location earned about $1,000 a year. By the 1930s there were new incentives to spend a penny. The scale supplied a ticket with your weight printed on it. The tickets added fortunes, and people collected sets. But the fad didn’t last and by the 1940s there were barely a third of the scales still left. The personal bathroom scale had replaced almost all of them.

Collectors ignored the old scales at first, but by the 1970s, there were collectors who bought the Peerless scales and others and especially figural scales like an iron Mr. Peanut. Mr. Peanut scales were created in 1951. There were only 65 ever made — one for each of Planters Stores. The 1920s Peerless mirrored scale sold for $344 at a recent auction.