Cold weather provides time to plan, make lists and dream about your spring garden

Looking out my office window, I see all the undone projects in my home garden. Layers of pertinent and potential garden projects ripple through my periphery, like a sea of turbulent waves churning their way through the backyard. From pruning the fig to spreading mulch, I recognize that there’s so much to do, but I find myself asking, “What’s the rush?”
A recent post by Anne Wareham on the ever-popular GardenRant suggests the things we ought NOT do in the garden during January. In her rant, Wareham lists a few common winter garden chores suggested for her area, which she cleverly disavows with both cynicism and practical experience.
Well, I’m afraid I can’t fully ignore the garden in January as Wareham suggests, but she has made me reassess the expeditious timing of my winter to-do list. I am well aware that there are things to get done before spring. I also know how long it takes to get them done and when I need to do them. And I also know that my hands, my back and my mind need to rest and recharge.
I operate best (in and out of the garden) when I have a clear plan and vision about the future. That future includes both daily and seasonal goals, and a clear path to achieve these goals. So with a stretch of weather settling in that makes it actually feel like winter, I’ve entered a dormancy period of planning, plotting and reflecting.
I’ll admit that this dormancy period does include couch time, catching up on television shows and a healthy amount of jigsaw puzzling. But it also includes stacks of seed catalogs, sketching plans for new beds and making lots of lists. My lists are part of my planning, and give me a chance to harness the waves of chores I see crashing outside my windows.
At the top of my latest list is the following — “better garden journal.” Let me explain.
I’ve ignored my garden journal for the last half of 2021, so January is a chance to catch up on my notes, read back through my entries and make sense of everything. I feel that keeping a garden journal really helps me become a better gardener, as it gives me a place to write dates of when I planted, what I planted where and observations about everything that transpired. Ultimately, I feel like I learn from it, as long as I’m diligent with my notes.
For example, this past spring, I recorded dates for when I planted certain crops in my vegetable garden — which (as I now reflect) easily explains my untimely harvests. This past summer and fall, the timing was off on my tomato and pepper harvests — which made it kind of hard to can a big batch of salsa. Instead of being able to combine the two fresh ingredients, I roasted and froze the tomatoes and made hot sauce with the peppers. Not the same as salsa, but delicious, nonetheless.
Notes on canning is also something I hope to start recording in my garden journal this year. My two Ball Blue Book canning guides are stuffed with copious amounts of paper scraps, which outline measurements and yields on different batches. Having these types of notations and measurements included in my journal will help me reflect on the reasonable expectations of my fruit and vegetable harvests.
As it does with most gardeners, January gives me a chance to peruse, study and drool over the large stack of seed catalogs that have been pouring in since Thanksgiving. After the frenzy of the holidays is over, the anticipation of this stack is always waiting, and the planning and dreaming can finally begin.
There’s nothing quite like lounging on the couch on a cold afternoon with those catalogs and a notebook. I love to see what seeds are new and how I can incorporate a few new things into my garden plan. Akin to the Sears Wish Book I knew as a child, seed catalogs seem to hold a diverse reservoir of joy and excitement, the contents of which are all just waiting to become my new friends.
I also like to take January to assess my needs in the garden, see the big picture and consider if there are any substantial projects that are achievable. This looks different in every garden, but could include building a fence, planting a new perennial border or designing and planting a rain garden.
Last year, I had planned to build a lean-to structure at my vegetable garden, to feed a water barrel irrigation system. This plan was derailed by the high cost and shortage of materials, so I’ve carried it over to 2022. This small project is very achievable and will hopefully be more easy to accomplish this season.
So as you view your garden from the warmth and comfort of your home this January, consider all the things that you could be doing but don’t necessarily have to do right now. Make a few lists, order too many seeds and dream big.
Our minds and our bodies deserve a break this time of year. Before too long, sitting inside will make us all a little stir crazy, so we might as well be idle while we can.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.