Cold weather provides time to plan, make lists and dream about your spring garden

Notes on canning is also something I hope to start recording in my garden journal this year. My two Ball Blue Book canning guides are stuffed with copious amounts of paper scraps, which outline measurements and yields on different batches. Having these types of notations and measurements included in my journal will help me reflect on the reasonable expectations of my fruit and vegetable harvests.

As it does with most gardeners, January gives me a chance to peruse, study and drool over the large stack of seed catalogs that have been pouring in since Thanksgiving. After the frenzy of the holidays is over, the anticipation of this stack is always waiting, and the planning and dreaming can finally begin.

There’s nothing quite like lounging on the couch on a cold afternoon with those catalogs and a notebook. I love to see what seeds are new and how I can incorporate a few new things into my garden plan. Akin to the Sears Wish Book I knew as a child, seed catalogs seem to hold a diverse reservoir of joy and excitement, the contents of which are all just waiting to become my new friends.