Columnar trees work well in smaller garden spaces

“Columnar trees are perfect for smaller, tighter garden spaces, and we have seen an increase in requests for them over the past few years,” said Jane McCleary, Sales Manager at Piedmont Carolina Nursery. Piedmont Carolina is a commercial, wholesale only nursery in Colfax.

Whether we’ve planted or considered them for our own gardens, we’ve all seen these upright growing trees in various landscapes. A commonly planted columnar evergreen is ‘Emerald Green’ Arborvitae, which is often used as focal point in a landscape bed or to create a tall hedge.

I’m sure there are many plant professionals who would argue that ‘Emerald Green’ is more a shrub than a tree, considering its growth rate and habit. I absolutely view it as a mid-sized tree, though, seeing as it grows to 15 feet tall. I suppose other upright evergreens and conifers could be referred to as both shrubs and trees. But for the sake of this conversation, I’ll refer to all these columnar evergreen and deciduous plants as trees.

Another great columnar conifer is ‘Degroot’s Spire’ Arborvitae. It has a wonderful tight habit and is an extremely narrow, vertical grower. This specimen will grow up to 20 feet tall, and only 4-5 feet wide. It seems that the nursery industry can’t grow enough of these trees to keep up with the demand, as every garden center sells out quickly.