Consider these spring cleaning tips by the American Kennel Club

Spring is around the corner, and it’s a better time than ever to start your spring cleaning.

You and your dog have probably spent most of your time inside during the colder months, but it's time to prepare for spring now that temperatures are warming up.

The American Kennel Club offers the following spring cleaning tips to help dog owners start the season off right.

Control shedding

When dogs begin to lose their winter coats in the spring, they also shed more, so make sure you’re cleaning up after your pup (this applies to cats, too). Regularly brush your dog’s coat and brush all the way down to the skin to remove any loose hair and dandruff. You might have to vacuum a bit more during this time, too.

Clean their paws

There’s more rain around the corner, which also means more mud.

“Mud season,” as some dog owners call springtime, can lead to paw tracks throughout the house when your dog comes back inside. Make sure to wipe your dog’s paws at the door to avoid mud and water tracks.