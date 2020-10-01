Couple tend inherited pawpaw orchard in Pfafftown

“In the wild, they're an under-story tree, and they occur naturally along the creek bottoms,” Max said. “But they can be in full sun, and they actually produce the best fruit in full sun. They'll stay more compact and wide in full sun, as opposed to reaching for the light.”

Nottke and Reitz stressed that young trees are photo-sensitive and require sun protection, though. Until they reach about 18 inches tall, they should be planted or placed in a shady area. Once they get a little size on them, they can take the full sun. And if you want reliable fruit production, it's important that you plant at least two different varieties to insure good pollination.

“Pawpaw flowers are perfect flowers, meaning they have both male and female flowers, which sounds great,” Max said. “The unfortunate thing is that they (the flowers) are not at the same time. So that's why it's recommended you have two or three together, just to make sure that you're getting some that are going through the flower stages at different times.”