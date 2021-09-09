Cover crops beneficial for gardens throughout the winter

Winter-hardy cover crops are typically planted early to mid-September. I’ve always associated the Labor Day holiday as good timing for sowing winter-hardy cover crops. Just as the name implies, winter-hardy cover crops will survive cold winter temperatures and persist until late spring. Because they are slower growing, winter-hardy cover crops take longer, but they pack the most benefits to your garden.

Keep in mind that if you chose to sow this type of cover crop, you will not be able to plant early spring edibles. I’ve chosen to sow a winter-hardy cover crop of crimson clover, which will command my vegetable plots from mid-September through late April (gasp!). The long season of this cover crop will significantly benefit my garden in the long run, though, and it’ll be worth every fresh radish that I miss out on.

The most common winter-hardy cover crops are winter rye and crimson clover. Winter rye is a moderate- to fast-growing grass that will die out once hot weather returns in spring. It will form a thick mat and keep fall and spring weeds at bay. I’ve sown winter rye over a few of my vegetable plots in the past, and it has helped with wash out from strong winter storms we experienced a few years ago.