Crafts can make us feel better: How to find the right one

Music lessons have also taken off during the pandemic, as have DIY home improvement projects.

What's more, there is always time to craft — even during the workday.

"This may be knitting on your lunch break, or collaging while listening in on a Zoom call," says Essence Jackson-Jones of Imani Wellness Art & Healing in Chicago.

How do you find the craft that's right for you?

It depends on the person, and what makes them feel relaxed and in control. For some, that means learning something new. For others, it means falling back into something familiar.

"You can kind of feel it out," suggests Caroline Tye of Dandelion Art Therapy in Chicago. "Does coloring feel good? Do watercolors feel more relaxing, or does it feel too out of control and you'd rather use a pen and paper? You have to play around with what feels good with you in that moment. It can shift and change all the time, too."

And don't worry about whether you are a "good" artist.