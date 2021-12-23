Cuttings from winter blooms and branches can liven up any room in your house

As gardeners, we’re constantly looking to create beautiful and balanced areas, ultimately aiming to mimic nature as close as possible. Honing and tweaking our gardens is a compulsory act, one where we listen to our plants, meet their needs and make changes to help them grow and reach their full potential.
Part of this cycle is bringing nature inside, where we can enjoy blooms, fragrance and color from the comfort of our climate-controlled homes. Sure, spring and summer host a trove of options for cut flowers — but winter has its own set of botanical treasures. During the winter months, we can see the beauty of naked stems, bark hues and textures. Flower buds hold a heavier anticipation and unfurled blossoms seem warmer.
During these colder, darker months, having freshly cut stems in our homes helps to brighten things up a bit, tiding us over till spring. From early winter through early spring, there are many ornamental shrubs and trees that offer great blossoms and branches for indoor arrangements and vases.
Blooming now are late varieties of sasanqua camellia, mahonia, witch-hazel and a few rouge viburnum. Once cut, blooming stems will last several days in water or oasis block — some can even last a couple of weeks.
Camellias are perhaps the most widely noticeable blooming shrub this time of year, as Camellia sasanqua is starting to overlap with Japanese camellias (Camellia japonica). Sasanquas bloom late summer through early winter, and Camellia japonica bloom winter through early spring.
For bringing indoors, I prefer sasanqua, as their foliage is more attractive, their leaves are smaller, and their blooms are more likely to have fragrance. I have a ‘Shishi Gashira,’ which is a dwarf sasanqua with a bright pink bloom. Mine always seems to bloom in December, but so far this year, the buds haven’t opened. It’s always a treat when it blooms, though, adding a pop of color to my patio and cheerful additions to the many bud vases scattered throughout my home.
‘Yuletide’ is another favorite sasanqua, which is often planted as hedge because of its moderate, uniform size. This late blooming sasanqua typically blooms November through January, greeting and heralding the holiday season, as the name implies.
‘Yuletide’ has single, almost true red blossoms, accented by a bright yellow center. This classic holiday red makes for great cut stems, complimenting the whites and reds of paperwhites, amaryllis and poinsettias.
Although I’m not a fan of mahonia in the garden, its winter blooms make for good cut flowers. Both leatherleaf mahonia (Mahonia bealei) and hybrid mahonias (Mahonia xmedia) bloom January through March, with the hybrid ‘Winter Sun’ starting early in December. Mahonia offers conical yellow blooms, many with a subtle warm fragrance. Cutting blooms when they’re a third to halfway open ensures that you’ll have several days of lasting color.
Witch-hazel (Hamamelis) is a fantastic winter blooming tree, many of which are beginning to show color now. Hamamelis virginiana is our native witch-hazel, which has finished its floral show. Hybrid witch-hazel (Hamamelis xintermedia) however, are just starting to strut their stuff.
The graceful starburst blooms of hybrid witch-hazels adorn bare branches late December through early spring. Hybrid crosses offer more fragrance than the native, and come a range of warm, earthy tones, including yellow, red, orange and copper.
‘Arnold’s Promise’ is a reliable hybrid, and blooms bright yellow later into winter. ‘Jelena’ is a nice orange-yellow hybrid, and ‘Diane’ is a red choice. Most all of these hybrids will bloom January through February, allowing opportunity for multiple cuttings for indoor arrangements. They all tend to have a sweet fragrance, too, which makes for nice additions to entryways and living spaces.
Forsythia and winter jasmine (Jasminum nudiflorum) are two sprawling shrubs that offer arching branches full of yellow bloom. Although both typically bloom late winter into early spring, it’s not uncommon for the warm winter sun to coax out some early color on a few stems. As with mahonia, cut forsythia and winter jasmine stems when a third to half of buds are open, in order to prolong the indoor bloom.
Paperbush (Edgeworthia chrysantha) is a great choice for indoor arrangements, especially small bud vases which can be inconspicuously scattered throughout your home. It’s edgeworthia’s fragrance that captivates me, not to mention its long bloom time.
The buds of paperbush are clustered along naked stems, which open slowly beginning in February (typically). Pruned flowers are best used in small arrangements or in small vases to enjoy the intricacy and fragrance of the blooms.
Other winter blooms that make lovely cut flowers for indoors include quince (Chaenomeles), winter daphne, hellebore and early viburnum.
Twigs and branches make a great additions to winter arrangements, as well. Chosen for their shape, form, color or fruit, branches can be paired with evergreen foliage or flowers to add depth and interest to indoor botanicals. They can just as easily stand alone, given the right container or vase.
Red twig and yellow twig dogwood (Cornus sericea) can be cut as soon as they drop their leaves in the fall. These add great pops of color to arrangements, as does coral bark Japanese maple (Acer palmatum). Winterberry holly (Ilex verticillata) also makes a colorful addition to holiday and early winter arrangements, as their bright red fruit holds tight for several weeks.
Two of my favorite cut stems are contorted filbert (Corylus avellana) and corkscrew willow (Salix matsudana). Both of these offer graceful and whimsical form to an indoor arrangement, and can beautifully stand alone in a tall vase.
So as winter brings in its muted landscape, take a long look around your garden. When deciduous trees have dropped their leaves, we can begin to see the bones of the outside world, where color and form take on a new meaning. Be sure to capture a little of this magic by bringing a few cuttings inside.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.