Shaking off a dark winter with a spring cleaning, refresh

A spring cleanup and décor refresh have always been able to lift moods. But after this long pandemic winter, there's special satisfaction in clutter removal, extra joy in being creative, particular pleasure in making a space even more your own.

"This time of year, I can often feel buried after so much time indoors, and with many of us working from home, this is even more crucial," says designer Mel Bean in Tulsa, Okla.

Or as New York-based designer Thom Filicia puts it: "Be brave. The new year is a chance to create spaces that allow you to live your most beautiful life."

Some suggestions from the experts on bringing a sense of harmony and happiness home this spring:

A good clear-out

"'Bright and light' is my motto, and when the days get warmer, I can't wait to purge and donate some things," says New York designer Michael Wood. He gives to Housing Works, a New York City non-profit fighting AIDS and homelessness.

Wood takes the change of season as an opportunity to get a professional firm in to deep clean.