Desk for working parents at a Virginia library goes viral

"They offer privacy, as well as an easy physical connection for the parent to attend to the child," Wray said.

Faruk's tweet quickly went viral, with people chiming in, saying that they wished they had a work-play station like this at home or in public spaces.

"This is a game-changer," one person commented. "I worked in a busy metropolitan library & too often saw moms in very difficult circumstances try to manage their babies/toddlers while using the PACs to apply for jobs or housing. It was so difficult for them. What a great innovation. Well done!"

Another wrote, "I would have broken down in tears had they had these at my library as a new mom ... it would have given me ... precious time."

Two years after their debut, the "revolutionary" desks are finally getting their due, partly in thanks to the pandemic.

"I think what's making them resonate with so many people is that we've all had to work from home for the past two years during the pandemic," Wray said. "So many of us have had to try and balance working from home with taking care of or educating our kids at the same time. I think that's what made it so relatable to people right now.