Dexter farm aims to be community resource for arts, gardens

"And that's when I realized, wait a minute, maybe there was an opportunity to escalate our timeline, to do something sooner rather than later," Lemon said.

So, in September 2020, Jive Colossus performed a concert before 70 people at Dancing Willow Farm. Since the farm is so large, people could sit 10 feet apart to have proper social distancing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, Lemon said.

Entry was donation based and all proceeds went to the band, Lemon said.

"We recognize that everyone has been impacted differently by COVID and having a set ticket price, that may make it so that some people couldn't actually come," Lemon said. "Our goal was to raise money to support the artists."

The response was "phenomenal," Lemon said. As a result, dancers, yoga instructors, theater troupes and other bands have approached Lemon and Hitotsuyanagi asking to perform at the farm, he said.

"We wanted to support the artists and so much of our focus on the farm is trying to find ways to support those who do the work," Lemon said. "But it was also evident that the event supported those who attended. We saw more laughter, we saw so much spontaneous dancing and laughing. And when you can find an opportunity to laugh and dance and sing in the midst of a pandemic, you know, that's a real gift."