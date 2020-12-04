Different birds have different table-manners

Having gorged yourself on Thanksgiving Day’s dinner, you may have felt like you ate enough to fill two stomachs.
Well, birds, in fact, do have two stomachs — the proventriculous, or glandular stomach, and the gizzard, or muscular stomach. Food reaches the glandular stomach first where it is exposed to acids and enzymes, beginning the digestive process. Then it passes to the gizzard where its strong muscles grind the food, further breaking it down and facilitating digestion. Some birds, such as wild turkeys, ingest grit or small stones that are stored in the gizzard and aid the grinding process.
On a morning when the feeder outside my office window had been mobbed by birds, it was suddenly left with a single chickadee which remained motionless for several minutes. Whenever this happens, you can be certain that a hawk is nearby, and the chickadee is trying very hard to go unnoticed.
The strategy worked and once the predator moved on, the chickadee resumed feeding, happy that it was again eating lunch instead of being lunch.
The chickadee’s method of eating sunflower seeds is to select one from the feeder with its beak, fly to a nearby perch where it transfers the seed from beak to the perch, holds the seed in place with its foot, then hammers with its beak until it chips away the husk and gets at the kernel inside.
Whew, that’s a lot of work for one sunflower seed! Fortunately, because of all the people who feed birds, sunflower seeds are abundant.
Now, compare the chickadee’s technique with the cardinal’s. Selecting the same kind of sunflower seed, the cardinal relies on strong jaw muscles and a sharp-edged beak to manipulate the seed and split it open, casting aside the now empty shell. This same methodology is displayed by baseball players in the dugout — spitting sunflower seeds being less offensive than spitting chewing tobacco.
Herons and egrets like to keep dinner simple. The menu usually features fresh fish — really fresh — sort of sushi for birds. But the only preparation is the bird tossing the prey around until it’s aimed into the bird’s gullet head-first. And down it goes, still wriggling.
Kingfishers prefer their fish equally fresh, but a bit more processed. The bird perches over a pond and dives on a small fish swimming too close to the surface. The kingfisher returns to the perch, fish in beak and bangs it against the branch many times. By the time the bird swallows the fish, there is no doubt about the meal being well-tenderized — and well-dead.
Many shorebird species are tactile feeders, thrusting their usually long bills repeatedly into the mud or sand until the highly sensitive tip of the bill finds a morsel of food, such as aquatic insect larvae. The feeding behavior of some sandpipers is likened to a sewing machine, so rapid and persistent are their movements.
Many birds, such as warblers, possess all-purpose bills, simple structures that serve them well for consuming caterpillars and soft-bodied insects. Caterpillars are the ideal food for warbler nestlings, as well. They’re soft and easy for parent birds to carry to the nest, easy for hatchlings to digest, and they’re high in water content and protein — two essentials for rapidly growing young birds.
General purpose bills are also well-adapted for weaving the intricate nests that these birds build to cradle their delicate eggs and hatchlings.
The beaks of raptors — owls, hawks, falcons and eagles — on the other hand are designed for very specific purposes: tearing apart prey. The snail kite demonstrates a highly specialized beak, an exaggerated example of the raptor bill, this one evolved to feed almost exclusively on apple snails.
Raptors will use their bills to remove such indigestible parts as the feathers of birds or the fur of mammals, however, they are not meticulous about it and invariably wind up consuming some of these parts as well as most of the prey animal’s bones.
Since hair, feathers and bones are indigestible, and are lacking in nutrients, raptors have evolved a method for passing these materials from the body. These materials are pressed together in the bird’s digestive tract, compacted into a pellet and regurgitated. The product is known as a casting.
Birds of prey are well-known for producing castings, but other birds produce them, too. Many insect-eating birds eject castings comprised of the exoskeletons of their prey.
This process is similar to house cats regurgitating hairballs, except that castings are very dry.
Other bird feeding adaptions include the naked heads of most vultures, which avoids fouling feathers when feeding on rotting carcasses; the long, thin bills of hummingbirds that facilitate sipping nectar from tubular flowers; and the long, decurved bill of the white ibis which is perfect for extracting crabs from their mud burrows.
Each bird has its own way of procuring and consuming food. Watching how even those at your feeder handle seeds can add a dimension to your appreciation of birds.
If you have a birding question or story idea, write to Bird’s-Eye View in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101, or send an email to birding@wsjournal.com. Please type “birds” in the subject line.
