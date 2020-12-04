Different birds have different table-manners

Having gorged yourself on Thanksgiving Day’s dinner, you may have felt like you ate enough to fill two stomachs.

Well, birds, in fact, do have two stomachs — the proventriculous, or glandular stomach, and the gizzard, or muscular stomach. Food reaches the glandular stomach first where it is exposed to acids and enzymes, beginning the digestive process. Then it passes to the gizzard where its strong muscles grind the food, further breaking it down and facilitating digestion. Some birds, such as wild turkeys, ingest grit or small stones that are stored in the gizzard and aid the grinding process.

On a morning when the feeder outside my office window had been mobbed by birds, it was suddenly left with a single chickadee which remained motionless for several minutes. Whenever this happens, you can be certain that a hawk is nearby, and the chickadee is trying very hard to go unnoticed.

The strategy worked and once the predator moved on, the chickadee resumed feeding, happy that it was again eating lunch instead of being lunch.