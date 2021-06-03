Distinguishing between early Chinese blue and white china patterns is difficult

Q: My grandmother, Olive Urquhart, was an antiques dealer and bottle expert. She was the author of the book “Bottlers and Bottles, Canadian.” I was given her “stock” of glass bottles and a few glass vases, stuff she stored in her basement and sold. There are about a hundred boxes of newspaper-wrapped goodies. I’m not sure how to deal with it. I assume some would be of great value. A few pieces are marked, but I haven’t been able to identify the makers. How can I determine what is valuable?

A: Unfortunately, this often happens when a collector-dealer leaves a large collection for the heirs. If you collect, leave instructions for your heirs with the names of friends who collect similar items or dealers that you have worked with in the past. In this instance, this is too big a job to tackle by yourself. You need an expert for a collection this large. Contact bottle auctions to see if they would want to sell all or part of the bottles. Talk to members of the local bottle club. Maybe you can locate some of your grandmother’s friends who also collected and would be willing to help. Contact a charity that could hold an auction and give the heirs a tax deduction. Be sure to tell whoever you contact that your grandmother wrote a book on bottles. It will add provenance to the items and to the value.