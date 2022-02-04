DIY or call a professional: Which is right for your remodel?

The Chungs have two kids and full-time jobs, so a DIY kitchen remodel would take a lot longer, Aminah Chung says.

"I believe in doing the projects that you can do so that you can save the money for the projects you don't necessarily want to do," she says.

Home systems

It's best to let experts handle systems that make your house function, such as the electrical, plumbing and HVAC system, Egner says. This work often involves permits and background knowledge, and the cost of a misstep can be high.

"A simple mistake in an installation of a toilet or a faucet could lead to thousands and thousands if not tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage," he says.

Lovery is willing to knock down walls in her home, but she makes room in her budget to outsource some work, saving potential headaches down the road.

"When it comes to those very niche trades it's really, really nice to throw in the towel and hire out those jobs," she says.

Costs