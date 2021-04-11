Double Play Candy Corn creates amazing beauty in every combination

I remember the first year I saw it in a combination that James had planted in late September, I was amazed with the beauty of the spirea. I called my buddy at LSU and asked him what to expect. His comments were: It will probably not do too well in the South. We all thought that, how could it?

It quickly proved us not only wrong but has become one of the hottest shrubs in the market. Even saying that seems odd to me as I think perennial foliage, every time I see it. You are thinking the spirea blooms, right? Well, you see, if we think it won’t grow in the South it stands to reason it won’t bloom. Wrong.

My first combo planting was an accident of sorts too as I thought I had removed it because I thought it was dead. So, my surprise combination was the flaming yellow foliage with orange tips of the Double Play Candy Corn Spirea partnered with the complimentary blue from Rockin Blue Suede Shoes salvia.

I guess in the South we just aren’t used to working with fine textured stems of deciduous plants particularly after they have lost their leaves. Double Play Candy Corn spirea seems most forgiving of our horticultural blunders and even rewards us, making us look like design gurus.