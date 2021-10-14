Doves are worthy of another look

The young of many birds such as ducks and grouse feed themselves soon after hatching and leaving the nest. They learn what to eat by mimicking their parents. Others, such as robins, are fed by the parent inserting food into the nestling’s waiting gullet. Still others, such as herons, regurgitate recently captured prey directly into the nestling’s throat or on the floor of the nest for nestlings to pick up. Puffins, for example, nest in cave-like burrows where there is little light, and yet within a day or two after hatching, they pick up fish after the parents deliver them, their very first meals, and swallow them whole.

But doves feed their nestlings in a different way.

For many birds, the crop, which is a part of the digestive system just after the esophagus, is largely a food storage container. Seed-eating birds consume food which are stored in the crop until it passes into the stomach for digestion.

The crop works the same way for doves. But when their eggs begin to hatch, the crop undergoes a transformation. The lining of the crop begins to slough off. The resulting substance is called crop-milk and is produced and fed to the nestlings by both male and female. It’s regurgitated into the throats of the newly hatched squabs and is their sole source of food for the next several days.