Downtown Winston-Salem is a good place to go birdwatching ... really

Song sparrows skulk among pretty ornamental grasses until a male is so overcome with the compulsion to proclaim his patch of land that he just has to perch atop a shrub and sing his heart out. The towhee is a skulker, too, but his ebony upperparts contrast with brick-red flanks and a flash of white in his tail-feathers that give him away.

A bright yellow goldfinch perches atop a black-eyed Susan plucking seeds from the flowerhead, while a mockingbird scolds from an overhead utility line. Mockingbirds may very well be the bossiest birds along Long Branch. It seems that different ones take over every hundred yards or so, all the while mimicking other avian residents of the neighborhood.

The trail’s bridge over Third Street affords a wonderful perspective of downtown. It’s worth a trip downtown at dusk to catch the sunset and watch the city light up. A few minutes later, your attention may be drawn to the twittering overhead as chimney swifts head home for the night. Often mistaken for bats, they circle round and round a chimney until they feel they’ve timed it exactly right and dive through the opening, landing inside where they will spend the night clinging to the bricks inside.

In fall, hundreds will amass at a few chimneys downtown, preparing to fly south for the winter.

A Winston-Salem Journal editorial recently announced that Innovation Quarter will embark on a substantial expansion which will include 15 acres of greenspace and an extension of the Long Branch greenway. It’s good to see that, along with impressive economic impact on the city, the otherwise hard surfaces will be enriched by a bit of nature.

If you have a birding question or story idea, write to Bird’s-Eye View in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101, or send an email to birding@wsjournal.com. Please type “birds” in the subject line.