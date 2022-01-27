Easy winter home-cleaning tasks you need to tackle

We’re here to break down what household surfaces and items actually need cleaning every day and what can wait for another day. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Spring cleaning may get all the attention, but it’s winter cleaning you need to pay attention to.

From checking the fireplace to cleaning windows, these tasks can often slip by throughout the year but are important in keeping a home free from dirt and germs.

“Constantly changing weather conditions and varying temperatures, means we often carry a lot of dirt into our houses,” the team at Helpling, a London-based online cleaning booking company, told House Beautiful U.K. “With most of us now working from home, having a clean house is even more important than usual to make it as comfortable and cozy as possible.”

It doesn’t have to be hard to keep your house free from clutter and filth. Here are some tips for how you can get rid of grime in your home.

Clean your fireplace

Before you cozy up to the fireplace this season, be sure it is in running order. Not only can dirt collect and hide inside chimneys but animals can, too.

Clean them and the firebox before lighting. Simple Green has some tips on how to clear wood-burning fireplaces at bit.ly/3nrx9pR.

Check your HVAC