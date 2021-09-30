Fall and winter can be the perfect time to plant flowers, shrubs and trees

Over the past 20 years during fall and winter, I am consistently asked the same question — “is it too late for me to plant?” I follow this question with an enthusiastic response, informing fellow gardeners that it is absolutely not too late to plant, and that it’s actually the perfect time to plant just about anything.
Fall planting has layered benefits and should keep any gardener busy through the end of the calendar year. When it comes to planting hardy landscape plants, a good rule of thumb is that if the ground isn’t too frozen to dig a hole, you can still plant. Around here, that rarely ever happens. And plus, our climate has shifted slightly in the last few years, making Piedmont North Carolina fall and winters a tad bit warmer.
The best and most obvious reason to plant in the fall is the ease of everything. We don’t feel as rushed as we do in the spring. For many, fall is a time for winding down instead of gearing up, which takes the pressure off when we feel herded to the garden centers during spring. Fall energizes me, and makes me want to set the stage for year-round interest in my garden. This energy helps me make better decisions and more thoroughly consider my plant choices.
Cooler autumn temperatures make for perfect work conditions, too. Although I work outside year-round, I have no desire to toil in the sun on a summer afternoon. I’ll take these cool mornings and mild afternoons over any warm spring or summer day. More importantly, the plants we’re putting in the ground benefit tremendously from the cool fall temperatures. As anyone who’s planted anything in summer knows, hot weather can stress a plant on a daily basis.
Hand in hand with temperatures is weather and rain. We seem to have more consistent rain patterns in fall, whereas in spring we often have strong storms and unpredictable weather events (such as late frosts). And more dependable rainfall means less work for us.
So while it’s pleasant and smart to work in the garden during fall, ultimately it’s the trees, shrubs and perennials that reap the most rewards. Planting landscape trees and shrubs during fall gives them an exceptional head start, as they’re able to get established during the winter.
As hardy landscape plants are heading into colder months, they’re beginning to go dormant and pushing energy into their roots. When we plant in fall, all that energy is being focused underground, where healthy roots can find their footing in their new soil. By the time spring comes, plants will have settled into the soil and will be ready to put on new growth. Keep in mind that a hardy landscape plant would always rather be in the ground than in a pot.
One often overlooked benefit of fall planting is the dearth of weeds, pests and disease. My husband and I installed a new pollinator bed this past spring, and we fought the weeds and Bermuda grass all season. In retrospect, I wish we had created the bed and planted it in late fall, to avoid the pressure we had from the weeds and surrounding lawn.
Plant pests begin to disappear in fall, too, as they find a place to hunker down for the winter. Many common plant diseases and fungus are fueled by warm temperatures and humidity, so they’re not too much of a problem in fall and winter, either.
Fall is also the time to plant spring blooming bulbs such as tulips, narcissus and hyacinths. Planting them in late fall or early winter allows for them to get established, as well. Many spring-blooming bulbs require a chilling period, which is easily achieved by planting at the appropriate time.
When planting in fall, remember to always provide a thick layer of mulch around all your new plantings. As I mentioned last week, bulk mulch is usually readily available in the fall, and can be bought by the cubic yard. Spreading a thick layer holds in moisture and insulates roots.
Plants don’t need as much water during the colder months, but that doesn’t mean you can abandon your watering duties. If rainfall isn’t enough, be sure to provide adequate irrigation during dry spells. Dormant months can be tricky when it comes to water, simply because we can’t visually see the signs of distress. Check the soil regularly on fall plantings to feel for moisture.
Although any hardy plant can be planted in fall, keep in mind that a harsh winter can pose a threat to evergreens. Because evergreen trees and shrubs transpire through their foliage, they are more susceptible to winter burn from wind and cold temperatures. Perennials and deciduous trees and shrubs are far less of a risk.
So if you’re feeling energized by these cool fall days and nights, put that energy into planting. Think about how fun spring will be when you’re able to watch new shoots emerge from the ground or the bud swell on a new tree.
Planning and planting now will ensure a beautiful and productive season for many years to come.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.