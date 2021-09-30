Fall and winter can be the perfect time to plant flowers, shrubs and trees

Over the past 20 years during fall and winter, I am consistently asked the same question — “is it too late for me to plant?” I follow this question with an enthusiastic response, informing fellow gardeners that it is absolutely not too late to plant, and that it’s actually the perfect time to plant just about anything.

Fall planting has layered benefits and should keep any gardener busy through the end of the calendar year. When it comes to planting hardy landscape plants, a good rule of thumb is that if the ground isn’t too frozen to dig a hole, you can still plant. Around here, that rarely ever happens. And plus, our climate has shifted slightly in the last few years, making Piedmont North Carolina fall and winters a tad bit warmer.

The best and most obvious reason to plant in the fall is the ease of everything. We don’t feel as rushed as we do in the spring. For many, fall is a time for winding down instead of gearing up, which takes the pressure off when we feel herded to the garden centers during spring. Fall energizes me, and makes me want to set the stage for year-round interest in my garden. This energy helps me make better decisions and more thoroughly consider my plant choices.