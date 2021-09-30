Fall brings views of migrating birds, including hummingbirds, hawks and more

Is this another example of coevolution? The birds clearly benefit from the ripening of the berries while they are migrating, but does the plant benefit from the birds eating their berries?

Earlier in the year, these shrubs are host plants for the spicebush swallowtail, but now, they attract birds by the dozens. Thrushes are particularly fond of spicebush berries, and the most common thrush, the American robin, takes full advantage of this timely food source. Swainson’s thrushes, veeries and wood thrushes are just as partial to the berries but pass through in smaller numbers, not flocks.

Continuing along the trail, the woodland soon opens onto a fallow field, dense and head-high in weeds except for the well-maintained path. But one person’s weeds are another’s wildflowers. At this time of year, the field is lit up with acres of bright yellow tickseed sunflowers. These aren’t the dinner plate-sized sunflowers that are so well-known, but smaller — the size of daisies. They’re beautiful now, but brush against them in winter, and you’ll learn how they earned their name. Dozens of seeds will cling to your clothing like ticks, causing you to utter not-nice words while you pick them off, one by one.