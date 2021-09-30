Fall brings views of migrating birds, including hummingbirds, hawks and more

The recent pleasant weather brought with it hope that the sizzling weather may really be fading and that birds will continue to migrate south for the winter months as they have done for millennia.
To secure that hope, nothing more is required than to take a walk in a park. Bethania’s Black Walnut Bottom is a good choice. The figure-eight trail is 1.4 miles long if you choose to walk all of it. It’s all flat and easy, wandering through woodlands and fields.
Just a few yards from the trailhead, you’ll find hundreds, perhaps thousands, of jewelweeds in bloom. These tiny orange blossoms are indeed jewel-like, and their tendency to come into flower at this time of year is fortuitous for hummingbirds which are passing thorough just now.
But perhaps it isn’t coincidence that the blooming and migration happen at the same time. This is an example of coevolution since both organisms benefit from this timing. Hummingbirds benefit by this abundant source of food — jewelweed nectar — right when they need it most, and jewelweed benefits by having hummingbirds unwittingly pollinate the flowers as they flit from one to another, sipping nectar while transferring pollen from one blossom to the next along the way.
A hundred yards or so farther along, the path enters a grove of spicebushes. The shrubs grow up to 15 feet, and at this time of year, they bear lots of small red berries. These ripen right on time, just as many birds are passing through. Spicebush berries are high in fat content, and that fat helps fuel birds that are travelling hundreds of miles to get to their winter homes.
Is this another example of coevolution? The birds clearly benefit from the ripening of the berries while they are migrating, but does the plant benefit from the birds eating their berries?
Earlier in the year, these shrubs are host plants for the spicebush swallowtail, but now, they attract birds by the dozens. Thrushes are particularly fond of spicebush berries, and the most common thrush, the American robin, takes full advantage of this timely food source. Swainson’s thrushes, veeries and wood thrushes are just as partial to the berries but pass through in smaller numbers, not flocks.
Continuing along the trail, the woodland soon opens onto a fallow field, dense and head-high in weeds except for the well-maintained path. But one person’s weeds are another’s wildflowers. At this time of year, the field is lit up with acres of bright yellow tickseed sunflowers. These aren’t the dinner plate-sized sunflowers that are so well-known, but smaller — the size of daisies. They’re beautiful now, but brush against them in winter, and you’ll learn how they earned their name. Dozens of seeds will cling to your clothing like ticks, causing you to utter not-nice words while you pick them off, one by one.
Another field is full of goldenrod, also bright yellow, but with a royal splash of purple ironweed here and there. Indigo buntings that hatched just a few weeks ago have an uneasy look about them, as if anticipating a flight of hundreds of miles over a route they’ve never travelled, with the only map, the one that resides instinctively in their heads. While they don’t benefit directly from the goldenrods, sunflowers and other flowering plants, the buntings feed on the insects attracted by them.
For a different approach to birding, visit Pilot Mountain where the annual Hawk Watch is taking place from 10a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through the end of the month at the park’s Little Pinnacle. This promontory is a good place to watch for migrating hawks. With a little luck, you could see any of the three falcon species: peregrine, merlin or American kestrel. Bald eagles and osprey are often seen from this point. But the grail bird for an Eastern U.S. hawk watch is a flock of broad-wings. The broad-winged hawk is the only raptor in the East that migrates in flocks that can range from a handful to thousands. On those occasions when a large flock passes close by, it’s a memorable experience.
Forsyth Audubon volunteers will be on hand to help you spot and identify hawks and other birds passing by.
