Fall in love with callicarpa

All plants have their moments to shine, whether it’s a blossom, a fragrance or a plumage of randy foliage. Autumn is no exception, as this transitional season brings us the joys of ornamental grasses, bright hues from deciduous trees and a stint of repeat bloom from select shrubs and perennials.
Berries are another joy of autumn. Subtle, insignificant summer blooms on certain deciduous and evergreen shrubs seem lackluster when they open, but the real treat arrives when the berries show up mid to late fall. Along with winter berry holly, Callicarpa is perhaps my favorite berry-laden shrub.
Callicarpa is commonly known as beautyberry (yes, it’s one word!) and is a medium growing, woody deciduous shrub that produces striking violet purple berries in the fall. Some cultivars and varieties have white or pink berries, which I’ll describe later. It’s interesting to note that Callicarpa is a member of the mint (Lamiaceae) family, which gives it a reputation as a mosquito repellent.
There are three species I’m familiar with and a couple more I’ve discovered while reading about the plant. Callicarpa americana, Callicarpa dichotoma, and Callicarpa japonica are the species I’ll focus on, as they’re the ones most commonly grown and found in our area.
Callicarpa americana or American beautyberry is a North Carlolina native plant, which grows from the mountains to the coast. It still always surprises me, though, when I find it in the wild, as those bright purple berries seem artificial somehow and stand out so distinctly amongst the surrounding landscape. In my many trips to Ocracoke island, I’ve found American beautyberry growing on the far tip of Springer’s Point Nature Preserve, steps away from where the Pamlico Sound meets the Atlantic.
American beautyberry has the largest berries of all Callicarpa, at about a quarter-inch across. In late summer, the fruit will start to set and color begins to show in September. The bright violet to dark purple berries encircle the stems at the leaf axils, forming tight balls of color exploding from every branch.
I have two American beautyberry in my garden, both of which are loaded with berries right now. It seems that the color just gets better every week, and the color of the fruit intensifies with cooler weather. They are planted about 50 feet from one another, mixed into a grassy swale and have tripled in size since they were planted two years ago.
Callicarpa americana prefers full sun, but will tolerate partial shade, which is where mine are planted. I can only imagine how much bigger and happier they might be if sited somewhere sunnier, but they’re performing lovely just where they are. Our native beautyberry usually grows 4 to 8 feet tall and wide. Keep in mind that the species also has a reputation for thriving with neglect, which makes it super easy to incorporate into your garden.
Callicarpa dichotoma is commonly referred to as purple beautyberry. Renowned plantsman Dr. Michael Dirr refers to C. dichotoma as “the most refined of the beautyberries,” with its low, graceful habit. I wholeheartedly agree with his apt description and sentiment, as I’ve used this species throughout my garden to serve as a mounding point of interest.
Where C. americana is upright and loose, C. dichotoma is low and tight. The habit of purple beautyberry reminds me a bit of deutzia, with its elegant arching branches. The berries of this species are distinctly smaller than American beautyberry, and grow a bit differently, as well.
The fruit of purple beautyberry grows in opposite clusters above the foliage, forming a symmetrical sea of color along the slender branches. I’ve found that the color of purple beautyberry isn’t as intense as the native, although I’m sure this varies with more sun exposure. The berry set always has a more dramatic effect, though, as the fruit clusters cover the branches from base to tip.
‘Issai’ and ‘Early Amethyst’ are perhaps the two most common cultivars of C. dichotoma. I’ve got two ‘Issai’ in my home garden, which are spectacular this time of year. I would recommend this cultivar to anyone looking to add a fall interest shrub into their landscape.
Callicarpa japonica is another commonly cultivated species, also known as Japanese beautyberry. I’ve had many fellow gardeners say that they feel this species is the best for the home landscape, simply because of its size, bushy nature and prolific fruit set. But it’s all dependent on how big you want it to get, I suppose. Japanese beautyberry will grow 4 to 6 feet tall and wide.
I don’t have any Japanese beautyberry in my garden, but I have had experience with it in a nursery setting. It grows fast and seems to require more pruning than other species, which I wouldn’t necessarily say are bad qualities. If you choose to plant this one in your garden, it just might require a little bit more maintenance than other species.
Other species of beautyberry include Callicarpa bodinieri and acuminata, neither of which I’m familiar with. Dirr describes C. bodinieri as similar to Japanese beautyberry. It grows 6 to 10 feet tall and wide. C. acuminata is also known as black beautyberry or Mexican beautyberry. It has black to purple berries and is borderline hardy in Piedmont North Carolina, as it grows in zones 8-10.
All species of beautyberry I’ve described at length also have white berried cultivars. These are exceptionally striking in their own right, as white berries stand out much like the purple. ‘Welch’s Pink’ is a selection of American beautyberry which has small pale pink fruit.
Not just for our autumn enjoyment, beautyberries are a favorite of bees in the summertime and birds in the fall and winter. The subtle (but abundant) blooms in summer bring pollinators in and provide a nutritious food source for birds during the cold season.
Although an inconspicuous shrub most of the year, Callicarpa has a lot to offer late summer through winter. I can’t recommend this plant enough for the home garden, especially if you have the space to plant a large swath. It will bring you much happiness this time of year, I guarantee.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.