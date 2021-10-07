Fall in love with callicarpa

Where C. americana is upright and loose, C. dichotoma is low and tight. The habit of purple beautyberry reminds me a bit of deutzia, with its elegant arching branches. The berries of this species are distinctly smaller than American beautyberry, and grow a bit differently, as well.

The fruit of purple beautyberry grows in opposite clusters above the foliage, forming a symmetrical sea of color along the slender branches. I’ve found that the color of purple beautyberry isn’t as intense as the native, although I’m sure this varies with more sun exposure. The berry set always has a more dramatic effect, though, as the fruit clusters cover the branches from base to tip.

‘Issai’ and ‘Early Amethyst’ are perhaps the two most common cultivars of C. dichotoma. I’ve got two ‘Issai’ in my home garden, which are spectacular this time of year. I would recommend this cultivar to anyone looking to add a fall interest shrub into their landscape.

Callicarpa japonica is another commonly cultivated species, also known as Japanese beautyberry. I’ve had many fellow gardeners say that they feel this species is the best for the home landscape, simply because of its size, bushy nature and prolific fruit set. But it’s all dependent on how big you want it to get, I suppose. Japanese beautyberry will grow 4 to 6 feet tall and wide.