Forsyth County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will hold spring plant sale

Spring plant sale

The Forsyth County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will have its spring plant sale at the Arboretum at Tanglewood Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30. The Arboretum is at 4201 Manor House Circle in Clemmons.

Selections will include herbaceous perennials, flowering shrubs and trees, native plants, milkweed, herbs, and more.

This is one of the major fundraisers for the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program. Proceeds will benefit the Arboretum and Gardens and fund the monthly Adult Education gardening lecture series held at Tanglewood Park throughout the year.

Sales are cash or check only.

For more information, call 336-703-2850.

Pollinators

Native milkweed, such as this butterfly weed, will be on sale at the Forsyth County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers spring plant sale April 30.

