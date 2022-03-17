Forsyth Creek Week teaches residents how to be good stewards of creeks and streams

Understanding and respecting the health of our local watershed should be a top priority of home gardeners. Whether it’s lessening your stormwater impact or committing to more sustainable practices, those of us who dig the dirt have a prime opportunity to be good stewards of our creeks and streams.

Forsyth Creek Week kicks off tomorrow, which gives everyone a multitude of opportunities to learn more about what we can do to better care for our local watersheds. Creek Week 2022 will run Saturday, March 19 through March 27 and is ripe with group programs, lectures, adventures and hands-on activities for children and adults to learn about the importance of clean water. Events will be at locations across the county.

Many of these Creek Week events can benefit gardeners, from native plant information and live stake kits to insect hotels and water collection resources. I wanted to highlight just a handful of Creek Week activities that might interest the local gardening community, as well as a few that are just plain fun.

Creek week is a county-wide initiative, which is presented by the City of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities. But just as our watershed extends beyond the city limits of Winston-Salem, so does the multitude of contributing partners for creek week. Kernersville, Lewisville and Clemmons are very much a part of the Creek Week events, as well as organizations including the Piedmont Land Conservancy, Gateway Nature Preserve and the Yadkin Riverkeeper, just to name a few.

“The City of Winston-Salem puts it on, sponsors it, kind of brings everybody together,” said Tiffany Jones, City of Winston-Salem Stormwater Educator. “It starts with Winston, but really it’s bigger than us because so many other people contribute and help bring things together. And that’s really what makes it work.”

Bringing together a multitude of municipalities, civic groups and knowledgeable teachers is what Creek Week is all about, painting a big picture of how the public can engage and learn about the aspects of the Forsyth County watershed.

Forsyth County Libraries are generous contributors to Creek Week and will be hosting a trove of events, including movies, bird walks, storytelling and nature notebooks. Some of the contributions from Forsyth library branches extend throughout the rest of March.

Until the end of the month, Forsyth Central Library will have a display of local waterways in their North Carolina Room, which illustrate the sources and ending points for all creeks, streams, lakes and rivers in Forsyth County. This display also includes historical maps and photos, which give good modern context for understanding where our water goes.

As I’ve explored and written about before, rain barrels are excellent additions for your home garden, adding an easy and effective way to bring more sustainable practices into your life. During Creek Week, participants can learn more about and acquire a rain barrel.

Forsyth County Natural Resources and Environmental Systems Agent Phyllis Baker Smith will lead a program about rain water harvesting on Tuesday, March 22 during Creek Week. She will discuss setting up rain barrels and cisterns and how to care for and maintain them. This event will be at Forsyth Cooperative Extension office at 1450 Fairchild Road, Winston-Salem.

Discounted rain barrels are for sale through the Town of Kernersville. The 50-gallon rain barrels are $73, which is a great deal. They can be ordered through March 30 by contacting Wendi Hartup, Town of Kernersville Stormwater Manager at 336-564-1613 or whartup@toknc.com.

Jones will be leading a DIY rain barrel workshop on March 26, a hands-on project where participants will retrofit industrial containers into sustainable water collection tanks. These rain barrel workshops will allow participants to take home one rain barrel per household for free.

“One of the things that I’m excited about is the DIY rain barrel event,” Jones said. “Pepsi has gifted the barrels to us, all we ask is that people bring some tools and gloves. We’ll have an English and a Spanish speaking workshop.”

Opportunities to participate in stream cleanups are planned during Creek Week, most of which are on Saturday, March 19. Community organizations are hosting the cleanups, and Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful is providing supplies for the events, including bags, gloves and safety vests.

A few of these cleanups include neighborhood streams in Clemmons, Salem Creek and wetlands, and Peters Creek in Hanes Park. More information about these cleanups can be found at forsythcreekweek.org.

The Gateway Nature Preserve will host a program on March 27 about Assessing Stream Health. During this tutorial session, GNP will show participants how to complete N.C. Stream Watch surveys that help monitor the overall health of waterways. This citizen science program is accessible for children, teens and adults and will help gauge the overall health of Salem Creek, which runs through the GNP.

“The beauty of the N.C. Stream Watch survey is that it can be done anytime by anyone, and the more observations we have, the more we can understand our stream health and how it might change over time,” said Grace Cullinan, GNP board member.

“It also offers a novel chance for engagement in Gateway, that we hope allows community members to feel invested in the preserve and as though they are a part of our preservation efforts. Strong community engagement makes people care more about the place they live in and become better stewards of the environment.”

The Creek Week activities and programs I’ve touched on in this column are really just the tip of the iceberg. There are so many other educational and recreation opportunities, all of which have water as their central focus.

“We’re trying to bring in the enjoyment, the learning, the education and apply it to everyday living,” Jones said. “The more we can impact in the different communities around Winston, the more our lakes, creeks and streams can be healthier.”

Forsyth Creek Week leads up to the Great American Cleanup on April 2. The national event is sponsored by Keep America Beautiful, of which KWSB is an affiliate. In addition to stream and waterway cleanups, the Great American Cleanup also includes roadways and neighborhoods.

For a complete calendar of Forsyth Creek Week events, as well as event descriptions and registration information, visit forsythcreekweek.org.

