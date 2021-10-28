Free beekeeping course to be held

If you are interested in learning how to be a beekeeper, the N.C. Extension Service Forsyth County Center has a program you might be interested in taking.
A free online beekeeping course through Zoom will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov.9.
Participants will learn how to keep the hives healthy, harvest honey, and what type of equipment and protective gear is needed.
They will also see craft projects using beeswax and recipes using honey.
Space is limited. Registration is required through Eventbrite. Go to go.ncsu.edu/arrfbu4 for registration.
For more information, email pbsmith4@ncsu.edu.
