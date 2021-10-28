 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free beekeeping course to be held
0 Comments

Free beekeeping course to be held

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Predator-prey evolution has equipped some honey bees with a potent defense mechanism against a hornet attack. A signal from colony guard bees lets hornets know that their attack plans have been exposed, and also sends an alarm across the bee colony communicating that urgent reinforcements are needed due to the impending danger. This “I see you” (ISY) visual signal involves guard bees shaking their abdomens laterally and increases as the threat intensifies.

If you are interested in learning how to be a beekeeper, the N.C. Extension Service Forsyth County Center has a program you might be interested in taking.

A free online beekeeping course through Zoom will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov.9.

Participants will learn how to keep the hives healthy, harvest honey, and what type of equipment and protective gear is needed.

They will also see craft projects using beeswax and recipes using honey.

Space is limited. Registration is required through Eventbrite. Go to go.ncsu.edu/arrfbu4 for registration.

For more information, email pbsmith4@ncsu.edu.

Threats run afoul in honeybees and other pollinators

Besides pollution and climate change, other challenges for honeybees include several diseases. One of these is called American foulbrood, a bacterial disease killing many honeybee colonies. Other threats to honeybees, bumblebees, and many other pollinators, include land-use changes, habitat loss, invasive species, climate change, and pollution. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, "present species extinction rates are 100 to 1,000 times higher than normal due to human impacts. Insects will likely make up the bulk of future biodiversity loss with 40% of invertebrate pollinator species—particularly bees and butterflies—facing extinction."

 
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Good habits that make mornings less stressful

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Builder: What you can learn from rusty steps
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: What you can learn from rusty steps

When you visit a home, what do you notice first? For some it's the decoration or color coordination. For others it's the landscaping. For me it's the defects. My eye is attracted to any and all errors and failures resulting from how the home was built or remodeled. It's almost like a disease for me: Instead of enjoying looking at a home, I feel like I’m inspecting it.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News