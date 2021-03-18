 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free online program on rain barrels March 23
0 comments

Free online program on rain barrels March 23

{{featured_button_text}}
GetOut

Fall foliage is reflected in rain drops at Pilot Mountain State Park.

 Andrew Dye, Journal

Online program on rain barrels

N.C. Cooperative Extension Forsyth County Center will have Rainwater Harvesting: Small Scale Applications, a free online program from 10 a.m. to noon March 23. Phyllis Smith, a Natural Resources Agent, will lead the program.

Topics include safety considerations, proper placement, maintenance and different styles and features of manufactured rain barrels.

Registration is required and can be made at https://tinyurl.com/tpmrhazj.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Working from home post-pandemic

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News