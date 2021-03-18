Free online program on rain barrels March 23

Online program on rain barrels
N.C. Cooperative Extension Forsyth County Center will have Rainwater Harvesting: Small Scale Applications, a free online program from 10 a.m. to noon March 23. Phyllis Smith, a Natural Resources Agent, will lead the program.
Topics include safety considerations, proper placement, maintenance and different styles and features of manufactured rain barrels.
Registration is required and can be made at https://tinyurl.com/tpmrhazj.
