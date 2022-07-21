 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free workshop on beneficial bugs next Tuesday

N.C. Cooperative Extension will present Good Bugs, Bad Bugs: Managing Mosquitoes and Beneficial Garden Insects, a free workshop about supporting beneficial insects in gardens while keeping mosquitoes under control from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Miracle Grounds Farm at Crossnore, 1001 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem.

This workshop will include helpful information for backyard gardeners to work towards a balance between minimizing mosquitoes while supporting pollinators. This workshop will be taught by Leslie Rose, an extension horticulture agent.

Registration is required and can be made at the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Eventbrite page at go.ncsu.edu/forsyth-eventbrite.

Mosquito

Mosquitoes are certainly annoying pests, leaving itchy bites all over arms and legs, but they’re also pollinators and serve as food for a host of other bugs and animals. Mosquitoes live near open bodies of water during warmer months and one’s best bet to stop them is a repellent containing DEET.
Pollinators

An ambush bug, Phymata Americana, alights on an ironwood plant in the meadow at Reynolda House.
