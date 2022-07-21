Free workshop on beneficial bugs next Tuesday

A population of an invasive fly from Asia has been discovered in North Carolina, confirming a prediction from agriculture experts that it was only a matter of time. Late last month, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service announced an infestation of the spotted lanternfly in Kernersville, just east of Winston-Salem. According to a news release from N.C. State University, the infestation covers a 5-mile radius, suggesting it's likely been there for a couple of years before it was reported. During heavy infestations, the spotted lanternfly may kill grapevines. It can also affect popular plants used for landscaping around homes and businesses.