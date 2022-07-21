Free workshop on beneficial bugs next Tuesday

N.C. Cooperative Extension will present Good Bugs, Bad Bugs: Managing Mosquitoes and Beneficial Garden Insects, a free workshop about supporting beneficial insects in gardens while keeping mosquitoes under control from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Miracle Grounds Farm at Crossnore, 1001 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem.
This workshop will include helpful information for backyard gardeners to work towards a balance between minimizing mosquitoes while supporting pollinators. This workshop will be taught by Leslie Rose, an extension horticulture agent.
Registration is required and can be made at the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Eventbrite page at go.ncsu.edu/forsyth-eventbrite.