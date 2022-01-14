From Our Garden: 2021's Year of the Hardy Hibiscus was a sensational hit

The new Summerific Spinderella gives a pinwheel-like look. It is best described as a white hibiscus with swirling pink accented edges and a dark red eye. Spinderella is slightly larger at 54 inches and 60 inches wide. I grew mine in proximity to Heart to Hear Tickle Me Pink caladiums, hydrangeas and azaleas.

I use the Summerific Holy Grail in a couple of different ways. First, I have a couple as the backdrop to my pollinator garden, which I suppose really looks like a perennial garden. While showy, the deep scarlet blooms and dark foliage also show off the partnerships. I also use it alongside a walkway leading to a swing in a tropical setting with bananas and elephant ears.

Lastly, I did mention Summerific Berry Awesome as being gorgeous, which is no doubt the reason it is a Proven Winners top seller. The blooms are dark lavender pink with a red eye. In one area, its main partner was lime green from Sweet Caroline Illusion Emerald Lace ornamental sweet potato. In another area an Aqua Blue container packed with annuals is in the distance, creating an eye-popping contrast.