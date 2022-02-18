From Our Garden: Crush your color combinations with the award-winning Whirlwind Scaevola

If you have gone complacent or perhaps even boring when it comes to scaevola, The Garden Guy is here to tell you it is time to crush the color combos.

I realize there may be a generation or two that doesn’t even know the scaevola. This tough-as-nails summer-persevering flower from Australia hasn’t gotten a lot of press lately. The lack of press isn’t because it has lost its credibility on the garden stage, but perhaps because of the sheer number of new varieties since it made its debut.

Scaevola exploded on the scene in 1997, when university trials were really getting started. A plant from Proven Winners named New Wonder Scaevola was chosen as Georgia Gold Medal, Mississippi Medallion and Louisiana Select award winners, speaking volumes about what had been an unknown plant.

Proven Winners has since gathered their award-winning scaevola under the names Whirlwind Blue, Whirlwind White, Whirlwind Pink and the newest, Whirlwind Starlight. In a quart-sized container, this little fan-shaped flower would never sell you on being the latest and greatest. See it in the hands of a color guru, however, and you will proceed to the garden center to buy all colors (and probably most of the plants).