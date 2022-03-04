From Our Garden: Rockin' Playin' the Blues salvia all about bees, birds and butterflies

There's not a gardener I meet that doesn’t crave plants that are all about blooms, birds and butterflies. Shoot, add bees to it and you would have a surefire award winner. The Dallas Arboretum has one of the superior plant trials in the country, and they gave the award for most Pollinator Friendly Perennial to Rockin' Playin' the Blues salvia.

I really love that award for another reason, that Proven Winners calls it an annual. Well, they are right to a point, but in zones 7b and warmer (Winston-Salem is zone 7b), in soil that drains well, Rockin' Playin' the Blues has indeed become a stalwart perennial. It is at The Garden Guy’s in zone 8a Georgia and it obviously was in Dallas.

You may be thinking, "That's fine and dandy, but what about treating it as an annual? Is it worth the effort?" It won the Top Performer Award in the prestigious Penn State Trials. So that pretty much sums it up. No matter where you live in the country, Rockin' Playin' the Blues salvia is outstanding and a good buy for your garden dollar.