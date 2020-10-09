Annual fair exhibits are sorely missed but gardeners adjust to celebrating their handiwork

“It's just like a big family,” Harvey said. “You become friends with people and you enjoy seeing them once a year, because they live in another place.”

Though fair exhibiting isn't something that all gardeners participate in, it's important that we're aware of the beauty we have cultivated. October is a great time to take a look at your outdoor surroundings and realize the perfection found in a single stem of a shrub or the last harvest of eggplant. Perhaps we can all find ways to take our potential fair entries into our own homes and the homes of others?

For example, last weekend my husband and I did a thorough harvest and clean up of our vegetable garden. We pulled out all of our peppers, okra, eggplant, basil, cosmos and zinnias. When the day was done, we came away with baskets full of yellow, green and red hot peppers, multiple bouquets of flowers, over-sized pods for drying, and an array of fresh cut herbs.

Lately, while walking through woodland trails and my own backyard, I've thought a lot about fair exhibits. My callicarpa is magnificent right now, covered from tip to tip in clusters of purple berries. Sasanqua camellia stems are in full bud, some at that magical moment where color is visible but inconclusive. Golden rod, asters and fountain grasses are in full glory in my backyard — each spray and plume a model of perfection.