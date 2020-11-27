 Skip to main content
Free online garden talk Dec. 3
"The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature"

"The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature" by Sue Stuart-Smith.

 Scribner

Bookmarks and Reynolda Gardens will have a free virtual event with Sue Stuart-Smith at 2 p.m. Dec. 3. She is a psychiatrist, gardener, and the author of "The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature."

The book describes the healing effects of gardening and its ability to help relieve stress. A question and answer period with Jon Roethling, the director of Reynolda Gardens, will follow.

Stuart-Smith's book is available at Bookmarks.

Registration is required and can be made at https://www.crowdcast.io/e/sue-stuart-smith/register.

