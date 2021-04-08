Most gardeners are chomping at the bit, but wait

So if you haven’t started mowing just yet, I encourage you to hold off just a little while longer. Even leaving a few patches or edges with some flowering weeds will help. Don’t forget that if it weren’t for these pollinators, we would have no food.

As spring bulbs start to fade, it’s tempting to want to cut back the foliage. As soon as the daffodil greens fade to yellow and wilt, I’m always chomping at the bit to prune the unsightly stalks to the ground — even though I know I shouldn’t. Let the foliage die back naturally, to where you can pluck it with no resistance.

After bulbs bloom, they send energy back down into their roots. This ensures that the bulb will have enough energy stored to bloom again the following year. It’s also good for the overall health of the bulbs and helps them to naturalize.

There is plenty to do in the garden right now, without getting in a hurry to do the things we should stall just a little while longer. Prep your beds, spread mulch and plant hardy trees, shrubs and perennials. Enjoy the spring show, and try not to rush everything.

