Most gardeners are chomping at the bit, but wait

This first full week of April has been a beacon of exemplary spring weather, bringing lots of warm sunshine, a little bit of rain and a barrage of colorful blooms.
The hyacinths, tulips and late daffodils are putting on a show, the woodland ephemerals are creating waves of interest and the flowering trees are living up to their full potential. In fact, I’ve never seen the deciduous magnolias as spectacular as they’ve been this year, as most years they catch the head or tail end of a late frost.
All this fresh spring weather gets us revved up, chomping at the bit to get all the gardening done before it’s too late. We want to stripe the lawn, plant summer vegetables and adorn our patios with lush tropicals. We can’t forget, though, that it’s still a little early, and it’s all just beginning. So I implore you, folks, just chill out.
In our area of the Piedmont, our last frost date is April 15, less than a week away. Keep in mind, though, that April 15 is an approximate date, a date that Mother Nature doesn’t recognize. But we’re almost there. We’re in the home stretch. Like an excited third base coach, we’re frantically waving that last frost date around the bases, ready to score and win the game.
All things considered, next week’s weather forecast does look good — a few nights in the 40s, but no killing frosts are predicted between now and then. But there’s absolutely no way I’ll be putting my tender tomato plants in the ground before then.
I was taught how to garden by people who swore by frost dates, planted by the moon and who warned young and feisty green-tail gardeners that an early start can turn into a big headache. Late frosts can make you scramble for the bed sheets and drop cloths, covering and uncovering on cold nights. Cold, wet soil can hamper seed germination and stymie plant growth. It’s best to wait until the frost date is past and the soil has warmed.
I’m from Western North Carolina, which is where I started gardening. There, the last frost date is mid-May (or Mother’s Day) — a full month longer than the Piedmont date. So when I moved to Winston-Salem, I simply split the dates down the middle, planting tender plants around May 1. I like this routine because it gives the soil a chance to warm, making the plants happier.
I also like to hold out as long as I can before I fire up the lawn mower and cut the grass. In my case, I have more weeds than grass, which have been flowering for weeks. Since mid-March, my lawn has been a sea of yellow, purple and white weeds, as the ground ivy, henbit and wild violets have been blooming in succession.
It’s not that I’m particularly keen on these undesirable lawn weeds, but I let them cycle through their bloom because of the pollinators. Native bees, honey bees and butterflies rely on these blooms for their early food source. As the season progresses, there is more and more for them to eat — but the early food and the late food are both extremely important.
So if you haven’t started mowing just yet, I encourage you to hold off just a little while longer. Even leaving a few patches or edges with some flowering weeds will help. Don’t forget that if it weren’t for these pollinators, we would have no food.
As spring bulbs start to fade, it’s tempting to want to cut back the foliage. As soon as the daffodil greens fade to yellow and wilt, I’m always chomping at the bit to prune the unsightly stalks to the ground — even though I know I shouldn’t. Let the foliage die back naturally, to where you can pluck it with no resistance.
After bulbs bloom, they send energy back down into their roots. This ensures that the bulb will have enough energy stored to bloom again the following year. It’s also good for the overall health of the bulbs and helps them to naturalize.
There is plenty to do in the garden right now, without getting in a hurry to do the things we should stall just a little while longer. Prep your beds, spread mulch and plant hardy trees, shrubs and perennials. Enjoy the spring show, and try not to rush everything.
