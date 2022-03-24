Garden club plans Celebration Luncheon & Garden Tour

For 90 years, the Garden Club Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County has had a simple goal: to make Winston-Salem beautiful.

Since 1932, the GCC has been a driving force for improving our community and supporting those working to beautify neighborhoods.

The community grants program is at the heart of the GCC. It funds many garden projects throughout Forsyth County, such as 2021 recipients Neighborhood Hands Community Garden and the Silas Creek beautification project.

The GCC has a busy and exciting April coming up. They’re hosting a trifecta of events that aim to raise money for the grants, including a Celebration Luncheon, a plant sale and a tour of 10 “secret” gardens.

“Beginning April 1, we’re kicking off the year with our Celebration Luncheon with Margot Shaw,” said Francie Bray, GCC event chairwoman. “Then the tour is April 30, and we have our plant sale smack dab in the middle on April 23. So it really is a kick off to our 90th year.”

“The proceeds of tickets go to our community grants program. We have been able to provide so many funds for so many different organizations within Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.”

Bray explained that the luncheon and garden tour are both a long time coming, as they were postponed multiple times because of COVID-19. GCC members are delighted to be able to gather again and to gain and share knowledge of floral art and inspiring gardens. As an added bonus, they’re also able to celebrate a milestone anniversary.

“The Celebration Luncheon — when we came up with that name, we were celebrating the council. And then (in 2020) everything shut down March 13. So we had to postpone this four times. So now, we have a lot to celebrate.”

The Celebration Luncheon will be at Forsyth Country Club, and is perfect for garden and flower enthusiasts. The event is open to the public and you do not need to be a member of the GCC to attend. Advanced tickets are $100 and are available at gardenclubcouncil.org. Tickets include lunch, guest speaker Margot Shaw and a signed copy of her book.

Shaw is founder and Editor-in-Chief of Flower magazine, which she started 14 years ago after she was unable to find a lifestyle publication that spoke to her floral interests. Attendees of the luncheon will receive a copy of Shaw’s book “Living Floral: Entertaining and Decorating with Flowers.”

“Margot has really created a beautiful magazine about decorating and entertaining with flowers and how flowers can be incorporated in your life,” Bray said. “It’s beauty. So as we’ve come out of this darkness, there’s just beauty everywhere.”

Another highlight of the luncheon (and of particular interest to flower enthusiasts) will be the extraordinary floral arrangements of award-winning designer Morgan Moylan, who will create the centerpieces for the event. Moylan is based in Hillsborough, where she works out of her West Queen Studio.

Bray also emphasized the education component for attendees, as the luncheon will be oozing with botanical inspiration and insight into how to creatively bring the outside in. And of course, just being able to gather together again is good for the gardening soul.

“This is not only an event of fun and entertainment, it’s also of educational quality,” Bray said. “People will leave learning something — something new and something different. You’ll be able to meet Margot Shaw. She’s going to personalize books for people. You’ll have an opportunity to see one-of-a-kind centerpieces done by Morgan Moylan. And it’s also just for fellowship.”

The GCC’s April 30 garden tour has been aptly named “Uncovering Beauty, a Tour of Secret Gardens.” The tour will feature 10 private gardens in Winston-Salem, which are all — in unique ways — hidden in plain sight.

“We went and we viewed a number of gardens that were potential gardens for our tour,” Bray said. “A familiar thread started to happen. You’d go through a gate, you’d go under an arbor, you’d go around a brick wall. Or it was in a place where no one would think a garden was. The committee and I thought ‘Oh, these are secret gardens.’”

The tour will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 and is $40 per ticket. A premium ticket is $60 and will include a bonus garden and boxed lunch.

If you’ve never been a part of a garden tour, you are in for a treat. This self-guided tour leads you to many neighborhoods and to many distinctly different garden spaces. On the day of the tour, a host will be at each stop to greet you and answer questions. It is truly an amazing way to spend a spring day, and you will go home energized and inspired.

On this tour of secret gardens, you can expect to see a lot of variation and designs. Gardens with water features, art-filled spaces, patio gardens, humorous gardens, a monarch waystation, and even a historic Ellen Biddle Shipman garden will be on view. Some of the gardens have been designed by renowned landscape architects, and others have been created and planted by the homeowners. But they’ve all been graciously opened up to the public so we can take a peek inside these outdoor oases.

“My mom would say, ‘Always become friends with gardeners, Francie, because gardeners love to share,’” Bray said. “You will find a gardener is always willing to share their ideas (and) their resources and willing to help in any way.”

The first of these GCC events is only a week away, so I encourage everyone to treat themselves to the Celebration Luncheon, the tour of secret gardens or both.

For tickets or more information, visit the Garden Club Council website gardenclubcouncil.org or call the GCC office at 336-528-4773.

Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.