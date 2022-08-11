Garden on Winston-Salem's Polo Road has strangers stopping to take a look

A handful of things in this world immediately make me pump the brakes and stop my car. In no particular order, these include yard sales, boiled peanuts, Girl Scout cookies and a colorful garden full of diverse plants. Coming upon any of these is bound to make me happy and full, as joy permeates from each.

One such garden is situated on Winston-Salem’s Polo Road, which has long made me slow down, hit the brakes and admire the layered beauty planted within the circular driveway. The gardener behind this bountiful garden is Timothy Day, who has lived at his Polo Road home for the past five years.

Apparently, I’m not the only one who has marveled and inquired about Day’s garden. He gets regular visits from random strangers — some applauding his work, some seeking seeds and others asking questions about specific plants. Day welcomes all the visitors, as he’s often out working in his garden when passersby stop.

“That’s the great thing, is to find out how many people like it,” Day said. “I’m pretty introverted, so it’s always shocking at how many people do stop.”

As is the case with any garden, there’s always more than what first meets the eye. The head-turning bed adjacent to busy Polo Road hugs the interior of a half-moon circular driveway, and is largely full of native plants. Beyond that, Day has planted a trove of plants in the beds around his house and along connecting pathways. The backyard is full of interest, as well, as a relaxing water garden adjacent to his patio drowns out any noise from the street.

The water feature is small, but packs a big punch as an anchor for the back corner of the house. A small school of comet goldfish were quick to greet me as I checked out their pond, which Day built himself.

“The pond was a COVID project,” Day said. “I had a little bed here, and it was kind of just empty, wasted space. I thought, ‘Well, I’ll just put a pond there.’ It didn’t take that long. I watched this guy on YouTube, and he helped me figure out how to get the pitch level right.”

Day has designed the pond well, so that during a heavy rain the overflow will simply drain out into the driveway away from the house. Marginal plants are situated in the water along the pond’s edge, and water lettuce provides shelter for the comets. Most curious was a dwarf Mexican petunia (Ruellia brittoniana) planted along the front edge, which gave a subtle tropical feel to the feature.

According to Day, he doesn’t have much of a method when it comes to design. He focuses on a section at a time and tries to plan for height. But two distinct themes run throughout his garden: pollinator rich plants and encouragement of organic seeding.

The birds, bees and butterflies adore most all the plants Day has chosen, as he’s provided a trove of food for traveling insects. And many plants have reseeded and spread over the years, creating a model of controlled chaos that would be hard to match. Day pointed out that some people might call parts of his garden weedy — but to him, plants that have reseeded themselves are just finding their happy place in his garden, a trait he embraces. Hyssop, cleome and columbine are just a few plants that have thrown their seeds around in his garden.

The circular driveway bed began to take shape a couple of years after Day moved into his home. In the beginning, it contained only lawn and a couple of lonely shrubs.

“It’s always been a circle drive, and this was all grass until the end of 2019,” Day said. “When we moved in, there was a Japanese spiraea and a horribly ratty azalea. And that was all that was in this area.”

Day’s neighbor Dan has a tree service and was able to provide him with mulch, which he wisely used to his advantage.

“I got Dan to bring me fresh chips,” Day said. “He brought me seven or eight big truck loads, and I put it about 4 to 5 inches thick to suffocate the grass.”

By the next fall, Day was able to start planting the area, which he aimed to design with native and nectar-rich plants. Of course, not all the plants are native, which doesn’t bother Day in the least. He appreciates the indispensable value of native plants, but he’s not a native purist. He welcomes ‘nativars’ and non-native plants, which can attract just as many pollinators to his garden. It’s a beautiful sight to see African blue basil and pycnanthemum growing side by side covered in a trove of insects.

Several trees and large shrubs anchor this bed, including a central river birch, a young Japanese styrax, a chaste tree and a fastigiate ‘Green Pillar’ oak. A mass of heath asters, diervilla, goldenrod, itea, salvia, echinacea, rattlesnake master and rudbeckia are woven within the bed.

One that’s really showing off during these first weeks of August is Rudbeckia triloba, a prolific bloomer with noticeably smaller blooms than its ‘Goldsturm’ cousin. Day has several healthy patches of triloba, which is apparently a very forgiving and adaptable plant.

“These triloba up at the street were blocking the view of traffic,” Day said. “About a month ago, they were about 4 feet high, so I just came in and cut them in half, and now, they’re in full flush.”

The edge of the bed closest to the street has become a challenge, because of sight lines and weeds blowing in. Day has addressed these problems by eliminating tall plants along this front area, and installing low, sprawling plants to combat the weeds.

“Up on the street, I’m putting in Blue Grama grass and purple lovegrass. I’m hoping to put a semi-meadow strip in there, and I’m trying to do green mulch.”

The methodology to Day’s gardening is delightfully simplistic. His primary focus is planting what will benefit the local ecosystem, which in turn trickles down to aesthetically appeal to himself and the whole community. His hard work has paid off in numerous ways, as he continues to intrigue passersby with his beautiful garden on a daily basis.

“This is the most ambitious garden I’ve ever had,” Day said. “I’ve never done anything on this scale, but it was never a chore.”