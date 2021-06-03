Get an early start birdwatching to see a variety

Although summer is still a few weeks away, mid-day temperatures feel like we’re already there. So it’s wise to get an early start if you want to visit a park to see some birds.
Spring migration, that birdiest time of the year, has flown and most of the birds still in the Piedmont are here to stay for the breeding season.
Long Creek Park, on the east side of Bethania, is one of the city’s newest parks. Formerly a private golf course, it’s still a work in progress to becoming a public park. Its miles of old golf cart trails are perfect for birding and for getting a little exercise, too.
An old fairway leading to the left from the parking lot seems to be favored by birders. It’s a nice 2-mile loop with a couple of steep but short climbs as it meanders through meadows, a hilltop of scrub growth, and patches of old woods. A couple of streams add to the diversity of habitats, and thus, the variety of birds.
Since spring migration has concluded, the birds that remain are the ones that will spend the summer months here, nesting and rearing young. In addition to the birds that show up at our feeders throughout the winter months — woodpeckers and sparrows among them — several species of neotropical migrants join them, including a few kinds of warblers, such as hooded warblers, prairie warblers, Louisiana waterthrushes and ovenbirds.
Flycatchers are another bird family that is better represented in summer than winter. The eastern phoebe is the only flycatcher that spends winter with us, indeed, the only one that is a year-round resident of the eastern U.S.
But, come springtime, other flycatchers make their way north
Not yet a hundred yards from the parking lot, the loud “breep” of a great-crested flycatcher caught my attention. Flycatching from a dead limb, returning to the same perch.
So, imagine you’re a raccoon looking for lunch. You’ve seen a knothole that looks like a good place for a nest full of eggs, or better yet, baby birds — the perfect meal. But as you approach, you notice a bit of snakeskin protruding from the nest. It’s probably just a piece of shed skin, but what if it’s attached to the real thing? Or maybe it isn’t attached, but its origin — a live snake — could still be in there. Maybe it was a nest of eggs, but a snake ate them and is just hanging out, waiting for them to digest.
Do you want to stick your paw in there to find out?
I didn’t think so.
Most of these birds build nests of a similar design. They tend to be open cup-shaped structures placed in either in a crotch of branches or in a horizontal fork.
The willow flycatcher often, but by no means exclusively, places its nest in willows near water. The Acadian flycatcher prefers woodlands and often suspends its nest from a fork over a stream.
The pewee’s nest follows the open cup-shaped design with a couple of distinctions. It’s placed astride a horizontal branch and is covered with lichens, much as ruby-throated hummingbird and blue-gray gnatcatcher nests. This results in a structure that looks like part of the tree and probably escapes the notice of would-be predators.
Nests that range from cavities to mossy clumps under bridges, to lichen-covered bowls.
