Get an early start birdwatching to see a variety

Flycatchers are another bird family that is better represented in summer than winter. The eastern phoebe is the only flycatcher that spends winter with us, indeed, the only one that is a year-round resident of the eastern U.S.

But, come springtime, other flycatchers make their way north

Not yet a hundred yards from the parking lot, the loud “breep” of a great-crested flycatcher caught my attention. Flycatching from a dead limb, returning to the same perch.

So, imagine you’re a raccoon looking for lunch. You’ve seen a knothole that looks like a good place for a nest full of eggs, or better yet, baby birds — the perfect meal. But as you approach, you notice a bit of snakeskin protruding from the nest. It’s probably just a piece of shed skin, but what if it’s attached to the real thing? Or maybe it isn’t attached, but its origin — a live snake — could still be in there. Maybe it was a nest of eggs, but a snake ate them and is just hanging out, waiting for them to digest.

Do you want to stick your paw in there to find out?

I didn’t think so.

Most of these birds build nests of a similar design. They tend to be open cup-shaped structures placed in either in a crotch of branches or in a horizontal fork.