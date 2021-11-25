Ginkgo grew with dinosaurs, and is still worth growing

There are some trees whose showiness does not end once they've lost their leaves in autumn. Some trees have an attractive bony framework that is then revealed. Ginkgo tree, for instance.

Leafless, a ginkgo (Ginkgo biloba) tree, soft and green in summer, appears as if each main limb knows where it is going, jutting boldly and alone into space to give the whole tree a coarse yet pleasant appearance. Instead of twigs, a ginkgo's stout main branches are dotted with many short, stubby shoots, each an inch or so in length and elongating less than that amount each season.

Unique leaves

If you come upon a ginkgo that has recently shed its leaves, make sure to look down at the ground. This tree's leaves tend to drop early, and all at once. But it's a crime to rake them. They are pure yellow in color, appearing as if a patch of sunlight is shining on the ground. The leaves have the shape of a Japanese fan, much like those of another plant, maidenhair fern. Hence, ginkgo's other common name — "maidenhair tree."