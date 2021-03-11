As the old adage goes, good fences make good neighbors. This same principle can be applied to our home vegetable gardens, as good fences make good gardens.
When we plant edibles and ornamentals, we quickly find out that wildlife can cause considerable damage to certain plants. To maximize yields and blooms, it’s important to find a garden fence that works with both our landscape aesthetic and our budget.
Deer, rabbits, groundhogs, raccoons, squirrels and voles can all cause damage to our gardens. Installing adequate fencing for the specific critter is a delicate balance, one that requires pinpointing the culprits and discouraging them from gaining access to your plants.
Deer and rabbits are perhaps the two most common critters that visit our gardens uninvited. At my home I’ve had problems with both, so my garden fence combines two designs to keep them both from getting too close. My fence is built from simple materials, it was easy to install, and it has been extremely effective.
When it comes to deer fencing, height means everything. Having a waist high or even a head high fence is not enough to keep deer out, as they can jump 8 to 10 feet high. After seeing how several small farms constructed fences, I mirrored my own after those with more experience.
My fence is 8 feet tall and is constructed of polypropylene material and wooden stakes. Also known as wildlife netting or poly deer fence, this style of fence is perfect for home gardeners. It’s cheap, easy to install, tidy and sufficient. Poly deer fence can be used with any type of fence stake or post that will support its height. Commercial grade, tall metal T-posts are available at some hardware stores or can be ordered through garden supply companies. These large metal posts are notched, making it easy to secure the poly fence to the posts.
In my garden, I used 10-foot round wooden posts. I stood on a ladder to hammer them into the ground, then attached the poly fence to the posts with plastic zip ties. These posts were considerably cheaper than the metal posts, which is why I chose them. But I’ve had to replace several posts over the years because of rot and storm damage — so my goal is to slowly transition over to the metal posts.
Rabbits pester our gardens by nibbling the new growth of our vegetable plants. The key to keeping out rabbits is to secure your garden fence at the base and seal up any holes through which they can squeeze.
Chicken wire or hardware cloth is best. Both have a tight weave with very small holes. This ensures rabbits can’t squeeze through. Rabbit fencing only needs to be 2 to 3 feet tall, but should be buried a little bit, too. Rabbits will push and burrow under a fence if it’s just at ground level.
I have attached 2 feet of chicken wire along the bottom of my deer fence, which has so far been successful at keeping the rabbits away from my lettuce. This layered approach to predator fencing is often necessary if you have pressure from more than one critter.
Groundhogs will enter your garden in the same manner as rabbits, but they’re more adept at burrowing. A chicken wire style of fence is the best for groundhogs, but that you’ll have to bury it deep, at least a foot. For best results, the fencing material should be buried at least 12 inches deep, allowing an additional few inches at the very bottom to bend outward, creating a flat “skirt.” Although time consuming, this trenching method is necessary to keep groundhogs from getting into your garden.
I’ve only once had an issue with a raccoon in my home garden, but I would assume a tall deer fence would keep this critter at bay. Squirrels can be a nuisance because they dig holes and sometimes root up seeds or small transplants. I doubt that any kind of fence would sufficiently keep out a squirrel, but it would most certainly deter them to a more accessible patch of earth.
Voles destroy plants from below, eating the roots of perennials and bulbs. There is a type of underground fence you can use to protect plant roots from a hungry vole, but it must be installed when the planting occurs. A protective cage is perhaps a better term for this vole fence, which encloses the root system of the target plants. The cages are placed in the bottom of the planting hole and filled with dirt. When a tunneling vole hits the cage, it is forced to turn around and miss its meal.
There is a staggering selection of repellent products on the market, from liquid sprays to pelletized soil amendments. Most of these products are effective, organic and easy to use — but none are as sustainable or permanent as a well-build fence. However, when it comes to our landscape trees and shrubs, often times it’s not practical to fence, and these repellent products are the best solution to deter critters.
With spring just around the corner, it’s time to make a plan to get the most out of your garden. Wildlife fencing can be a great investment, as it protects your plants and crops from neighborhood critters.
