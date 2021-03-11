Good fences make good gardens

In my garden, I used 10-foot round wooden posts. I stood on a ladder to hammer them into the ground, then attached the poly fence to the posts with plastic zip ties. These posts were considerably cheaper than the metal posts, which is why I chose them. But I’ve had to replace several posts over the years because of rot and storm damage — so my goal is to slowly transition over to the metal posts.

Rabbits pester our gardens by nibbling the new growth of our vegetable plants. The key to keeping out rabbits is to secure your garden fence at the base and seal up any holes through which they can squeeze.

Chicken wire or hardware cloth is best. Both have a tight weave with very small holes. This ensures rabbits can’t squeeze through. Rabbit fencing only needs to be 2 to 3 feet tall, but should be buried a little bit, too. Rabbits will push and burrow under a fence if it’s just at ground level.

I have attached 2 feet of chicken wire along the bottom of my deer fence, which has so far been successful at keeping the rabbits away from my lettuce. This layered approach to predator fencing is often necessary if you have pressure from more than one critter.