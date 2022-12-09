Great plants for winter interest

The view out my kitchen window gives me a wide, clear lens of my backyard garden, which is beginning to look a lot like winter.

While surveying this scene last week, I recognized how transparent my view has become, as the last of the leaves have fallen from the tree canopy. My grass swale is brown and windswept. The lawn is faded and dormant, and the leaf litter is spread like a drab-colored blanket across the ground.

But although the color of the seasonal landscape is muted, I take pleasure in the plants that shine during the winter months. As I’ve grown as a gardener, I’ve tried to introduce more winter-interest plants into my home garden to add pockets of light into the gray air of the off season.

I’m familiar with a good number of winter-interest trees, shrubs and groundcovers, many of which I’ve planted in my own garden. But there are a great deal more that I’m just now familiarizing myself with, which I’ll share with you. My biggest challenge is learning how to best stagger winter-interest plants, so that I have something special in the garden from December through early spring.

One of the best things to consider for early winter are plants with bright branches, which can grab attention once the leaves drop and the surrounding landscape becomes a little bare and somber. Red twig dogwood might be the best plant for this.

The many cultivars of red twigs can provide excellent color for the winter garden. I always advise gardeners to pick a variety that suits their available space because some get larger than others.

Cornus sericea is native to much of the U.S. and is typically pretty easy to find at local nurseries. It will get quite large — upwards of 10 feet tall and wide — so give it room to grow. Cornus sericea (also synonymous with Cornus stolonifera) is prone to sending out suckers, so be aware of that when you plant it. Also, most red twigs like wet feet, so they’re an ideal plant for a moist part of the yard or a rain garden.

‘Baileyi’ is a common sericea cultivar, which tends to be less stoloniferous than the straight species. I have a ‘Baileyi’ incorporated into my foundation plantings, which I adore this time of year. Its bright red stems really stand out against the light siding of my house and complement the red berries on the nearby hollies.

‘Arctic Fire’ is a newer cultivar from Proven Winners, which only grows to about half the size of the straight species. We just planted several large groupings of ‘Arctic Fire’ at Reynolda Gardens, so it will be nice to see how quickly they grow and how bright their stems will get.

Another great choice for early winter interest is Ilex verticillata, also known as deciduous winterberry holly. As the name implies, these hollies shed their leaves in the fall, leaving behind bare stems adorned with a spectacular display of berries.

Winterberry holds so much value in our gardens, as this native plant benefits both wildlife and our need for beauty in the darkest months of the year. Some fantastic cultivars include ‘Red Sprite,’ ‘Winter Red,’ and ‘Winter Gold.’ Especially planted en masse, winterberry plants attract a lot of attention in the winter garden. Keep in mind that birds love the berries, too, so expect the berries to disappear as the winter progresses.

Illicium parviflorum ‘Florida Sunshine’ is a great foliage shrub for winter interest. I’ve bragged on this plant before, as its bright, chartreuse leaves can lighten up any part of the garden year-round. It’s especially nice paired with something with burgundy foliage, such as loropetalum or oakleaf hydrangea. As an added bonus, its foliage is fragrant, which makes it a good candidate for planting near an entryway.

Although an aggressive spreader, mahonia is a great shrub for winter interest. The hybrid species Mahonia x media offers cultivars such as ‘Charity,’ ‘Winter Sun,’ and ‘Marvel’ — all which produce fragrant yellow blooms early to mid winter.

Conifers provide color and texture year-round, but they can really hit home runs in the winter garden. From early to late winter, the unique foliage of thuja, mugo pine, cypress, dwarf blue spruce, chamaecyparis and junipers can all illuminate your garden.

Of course, no winter garden would be complete without a witch hazel. Whether it’s our North Carolina native Hamamelis virginiana or a hybrid Hamamelis x intermedia, witch hazel provides a zing of color and a warm fragrance to the winter garden. Depending on the species and cultivar, witch hazel will bloom anywhere from early to late winter. ‘Jelena’ has always been a favorite of mine, decidedly because of its wispy, copper-colored bloom and strong aroma.

Edgeworthia chrysantha (paperbush) is another favorite winter-interest shrub of mine. A suckering but tidy shrub, edgeworthia has a nice rounded habit, usually growing 6 to 7 feet tall and wide. After it sheds its leaves in fall, bare stems reveal buds at the tips of each stem. These buds slowly open up as the winter progresses, which are full of fragrance. A paperbush in full bloom is a real treat in the winter months.

Another element that all winter gardens need is a grand finale plant to herald spring. This year, I discovered a new favorite, and I have been enamored ever since. Stachyurus praecox is a delightful and whimsical deciduous shrub that blooms late winter into early spring. Its blooms are spectacular, appearing as pale yellow dripping racemes, completely covering bare branches before the leaves emerge.

I was first introduced to this shrub last March at the JC Raulston Arboretum at N.C. State University. Stachyurus ‘Carolina Parakeet’ is the cultivar I fell in love with, which is a JC Raulston Introduction. ‘Carolina Parakeet’ was in full bloom the day of my late March visit and had probably been blooming before the vernal equinox. It was a spectacular display of yellow bloom, which literally appeared to drip off the branches. Stachyurus is a great shrub for late winter interest.

So, while winter isn’t officially upon us yet, consider spicing up your garden with some winter-interest plants. I guarantee it will liven up the view as you gaze out your favorite window.