Growing citrus in the Piedmont? This farmer has had plenty of success

As we say goodbye to summer, we also say farewell to those cool, refreshing summer-time beverages, many of which are made so much better with the flavor of fresh citrus.

Limes serve as a key ingredient in drinks such as mojitos, Moscow Mules and margaritas, and lemons have the power to perfect our sweet iced teas. I’ve never considered growing my own citrus, but I’ve been inspired recently by a local farmer who has had a lot of success with these tropical fruits.

Nathan Pitts of Shore Farms Organics has a large crop of lemon, lime and mandarin orange trees, which have all produced harvestable fruit this season. It’s not every day that you hear of a Piedmont farmer growing citrus, which intrigued me. You’d expect to see limes and lemons at a farmer’s market in Florida, not North Carolina.

Pitts has a small farm in Yadkinville, where he has grown produce for markets, local businesses and restaurants since 2007. From lettuce and cabbage to cucumbers and tomatoes, Pitts has grown it all, mixing in a few different things here and there.

He has a large greenhouse at Shore Farms, where he grows citrus and herbs and spices year round. These include ginger, turmeric, lemongrass and citrus, all of which make it through the winter with relative ease inside the heated space. Pitts has been growing limes and lemons for about six years, while the mandarin oranges are new this year. It took a few years for them to start producing harvestable fruit, but they seem to have found their stride.

“I’ve had limes the last two years, but not as many as I had this year,” Pitts said. “I had over 300 limes this year.”

Pitts has a lot of customers in the restaurant business, who love that he has been offering citrus. Many of these include Thai and Latin restaurants, which use a lot of lime in their food (not to mention lemongrass and ginger). They also get citrus leaves from Pitts.

Growing new things is something that has always appealed to Pitts. He started his small farm because he loved being outside and wanted to see what he could grow. As the years have passed, so has his desire to try new things and expand on his offerings.

“I just like the challenge of growing things, and no one’s doing it. I’d never heard of anyone here growing lemons and limes — not to where you’re harvesting them and selling them to businesses to use,” Pitts said.

“It’s been 16 years ago that I started doing all this. Now, there’s so many more people growing stuff. Everybody grows lettuce and bok choy, but they’re not gonna pick 300 limes. It’s just all the little things you do to make yourself stand out a little bit.”

Pitts’ citrus plants are all potted in large nursery pots, which give them plenty of room to grow. The lime and lemon trees are all about 4 to 5 feet tall, while the mandarin oranges are more squatty (but also much younger). The limes and lemons are covered in sharp thorns, which makes it tricky harvesting and even walking amongst the pots.

In general, citrus has evolved to produced thorns as a defense mechanism against critters who would otherwise eat their new, tender foliage. As I walked through Pitts’ citrus house with him, he pointed out the sharp barbs, many of which were big and sharp enough to cause a nasty puncture if you weren’t paying attention.

I’ve always been told that the key to success with citrus is good light and well-managed pest control. It’s hard enough to manage one plant in your home, but it seems daunting to do it on a large scale like Pitts is producing. And although he has had some issues with pests, Pitts tackled the problem with a biological solution.

“I had aphids and whiteflies this year,” Pitts said. “I bought a bunch of ladybugs, it helped out a lot. It knocked them back, and I didn’t have to spray.”

In addition to Shore Farms Organics large citrus crop, I also got the viewpoint of gardening friend Sandra Belmont who has gained experience from growing her own lemon tree. This is the third year she’s had it, taking care to rotate it in and out of the house each season. And although she’s had pests on it, she’s been able to manage them with minimal care.

“I’ve had a problem with spider mites every winter so far,” Belmont said. “The corner of my house that gets the best light is also the warmest and driest, which spider mites love. So I close the floor vent nearest the tree, make sure it doesn’t dry out too much, and wipe the undersides of the leaves with a damp paper towel. Sometimes I use very diluted rubbing alcohol.”

Belmont also sprays her lemon tree with Neem oil after she moves it outside of the house in spring. By keeping a close eye on these common citrus pests, both Belmont and Pitts are able to keep their plants happy and healthy.

As for overwintering, Pitts has successfully managed to keep his citrus crop happy inside his greenhouse, maintaining the winter temperature between 45 and 50 degrees. Over the past six years, Pitts has relied on two sources of heat — wood stoves and natural gas. Both have been challenging in their own ways, as heating such a large, porous structure is time-consuming and expensive. His citrus crop has certainly benefited from the sacrifice, though.

It’s evident that Pitts has gotten a lot of pleasure out of growing citrus, as it’s been something new, different and challenging. It appears as though his days of market farming are coming to an end, though, as Pitts told me he has recently sold his farm and is retiring from farming.

He says he’s just passing the torch, though, as the new owners of the farm are going to take over, keep working the farm and keep growing citrus.

I have a feeling Pitts will keep digging in the dirt, though, even if it’s on his own terms. It’s hard to stop messing around with plants when you love to grow things.

“I already bought a greenhouse; I can’t control myself,” Pitts said.